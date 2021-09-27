In our last article, we explored the Standard American Diet (SAD)’s role in the obesity epidemic, and how the processed starches, sugars, artificial sweeteners and fats found in the SAD alter the body’s hormone biology and cause weight gain in children. Now, we will explore options to treat instances of pediatric overweight and obesity with diet changes.
There are many dietary approaches to treat pediatric overweight and obesity cases, from low-carb keto, to vegetarian, vegan and everything in between. Significant progress can be made in treating pediatric obesity by replacing commercial cereals, breads, muffins, pasta, cakes and cookies with unprocessed, whole foods such as vegetables, fruits, beans, eggs, meat and whole grains.
A great first step that will help improve a child’s weight and overall metabolic health is to eliminate sugar-sweetened drinks such as sodas, sports drinks, Kool-Aid and juice. According to the American Heart Association, children age 2-18 should have less than six teaspoons of added sugar daily. Just one 12-ounce can of a popular soft drink like Coke or Mountain Dew contains as much as 11.5 teaspoons of sugar! For children who have several servings of soft drinks daily, this sugar intake can contribute to weight difficulties and also lead to insulin resistance, Type 2 diabetes, high triglyceride levels and fatty liver disease.
Sugary drinks are just one piece of the puzzle – children should see more unprocessed, whole foods in their diet to improve their metabolic health and hormonal biology. That includes unsweetened fruits; whole nuts; seeds; lean meats; vegetables like green beans, cucumbers, broccoli, leafy greens (including salads), cauliflower, zucchini, yellow squash, brussels sprouts and cabbage; legumes such as pinto beans, kidney beans and black beans; and beverages such as non-flavored milk, unsweetened tea and most importantly, lots of water without added flavor packs or drops.
Instead of relying on unhealthy, convenient, processed food, the entire family can make access to healthy, whole food convenient by regularly planning and prepping meals and healthy snacks ahead of time.
Meal planning and prepping does not have to be an overwhelming activity. Plan the weekly menu and make a grocery list to buy the needed foods, then spend some time each week cleaning, chopping and cooking. For example, wash and cut fresh vegetables and fruits that can be used for a quick snack or added to recipes. Cook multiple servings of protein such as chicken or turkey burgers in the oven or on the grill, or cook a pot of beans that can be kept in the fridge and used throughout the week. Vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower and brussels sprouts can be roasted in the oven or on the grill with olive oil and herbs, then refrigerated and reheated at mealtime.
Having food prepared and that only needs to be reheated or put on the table straight from the refrigerator can help a family eat convenient, healthy meals each day.
Following these recommendations can help you take your child’s health back.