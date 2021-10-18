For our third and final article in the Pediatric Obesity series, we will discuss additional tools for the treatment of pediatric overweight and obesity. Making good dietary choices and eating proper-sized portions is very important, but other behaviors also need to be addressed.
Increasing physical activity is crucial for improving weight and health. Many children spend too much time sitting and not enough time in active play and participating in sports. Too much sedentary time has been found to contribute to weight gain and the development of serious health problems, such as heart disease and other metabolic conditions.
At least one hour per day of active play or vigorous activity for children and teens is recommended as part of the treatment for overweight and obesity. Participating in sports throughout the school year and during summer breaks usually easily meets this recommendation.
To help decrease sedentary time, screen time (television, computers, video games, phones), unless needed for school, should be limited to no more than one to two hours per day. China has recently begun limiting the amount of time children can play video games to only three hours per week to improve children’s mental and physical health.
Strength training, with low weight and a high number of repetitions, is also important for pre-teens and teenagers, and they should do it at least two times per week in addition to their other exercise.
Stress – which can be emotional or physical – is another factor that can contribute to obesity. Higher levels of stress hormones can cause higher blood sugar, which in turn causes higher insulin levels and also increases the hormone that causes people to feel hungry. Physical stress includes things like pain, illnesses and poor sleep. Regular exercise has been found to help improve emotional stress, and children with high levels of emotional stress can also be treated by a counselor or other mental health professional.
Poor sleep also leads to increased physical stress on the body and weight gain. Children require nine-10 hours of sleep each night, but unfortunately, many do not get this amount. Abnormal sleep patterns caused by TV and video games, difficulty falling or staying asleep and obstructive sleep apnea are examples of sleep disorders. Screening and testing for these problems can help identify and lead to treatment, which can help with achieving a healthier weight.
Because adequate sleep is such an important issue, children and teenagers should not have televisions, phones, video games or computers in their bedrooms. Children should have a regular bedtime that allows them to get the needed nine-10 hours per night, and it should not vary much on the weekend. It is not possible to “make up for lost sleep,” and it’s better to get the correct amount of sleep nightly.
There are medications that can be used as another tool in the treatment of childhood/teen obesity. A specially trained pediatric obesity medicine provider can work with patients and their parents/guardians to determine which medications might be beneficial and appropriate. Medications require ongoing follow-up, in addition to working on healthier diet, physical activity, adequate sleep and stress management.
It is possible to help your child take back their health!