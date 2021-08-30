As misinformation about COVID-19 keeps rollin’ on and on, I decided to read up on the latest information about masks in relation to our present pandemic.
I came across an article from a quite respectable major magazine featuring a “professor” — of what, exactly, wasn’t given — espousing the view that masks are essentially a total waste of time, noting that even the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says so.
Well, he didn’t say so, not even close. These sorts of articles are pretty much everywhere, and unfortunately, people are listening.
To start, let’s briefly look at the word “opinion”: a view or judgement formed about something, not necessarily based on fact or knowledge. What is so often passed off as a fact regarding COVID-19 is actually an opinion, which by definition is not verifiable, whereas facts very much are.
It’s not uncommon to find bits of facts included in opinions, but before conclusions come about, they are often passed through the filter of our values, feelings, tastes, past experiences, fears and desires. This often results in unsubstantiated conclusions.
Countless opinions about the recommendation (and necessity) of wearing masks have been passed around throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The naysayers accurately point out that viruses are so small they can go right through masks, which usually results in a conclusion, as one writer puts it, that “wearing a mask is as of much value as there would be as pasting a piece of pastrami to your face.”
Well, they’re right … and at the same time, dead wrong. Their stance is not scientific; rather, it’s highly opinionated and missing critical context.
It’s true that the coronavirus is so small that it might pass through fabric or paper, but that isn’t the issue. The real goal is to minimize the amount of virus that you inhale. The “size of the inoculum,” or simply the amount of virus that is inhaled, is one of many factors that can determine how sick someone gets with a COVID-19 infection. Some scientists believe the body’s immune system can effectively wipe out a small inoculum before it has a chance to establish serious illness. But a large inoculum could very well overwhelm the immune system, resulting in more severe illness.
Typically, COVID-19 is spread through saliva or mucous droplets, which contain the virus. In the micro world of viruses, those droplets are huge by comparison to the individual viruses contained within them, and they are therefore stopped or trapped by masks. Wearing a mask can limit the amount of virus you are infected with, and that in turn can reduce the severity of illness you experience if you do get infected. That is a fact. I have practiced medicine for 43 years. Every single year, I come down with three or four upper respiratory illnesses, including pneumonia, compliments of getting exposed to my patients who are ill. In the past two years, I have worn a mask while visiting with all my patients, and I have not gotten sick, even once. Perhaps that doesn’t prove anything, but it says a lot to me.
Masks work. Perfectly? No. Worthwhile? Yes.