In the 43 years I’ve been in the medical field, I cannot recollect any health-related occurrence that has generated more confusion than the current one: the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Not even the emergence of HIV in the 1970s and its profound consequences were accompanied by such great confusion as the COVID-19 pandemic. Confusion? Yes, confusion. The purpose of this article is not to identify all the areas of confusion, but rather to address just one: masks.
Should we wear masks? If so, when and where should we wear them?
Let’s start with “why.” Why should we wear masks at all? The simple answer is that masks are very effective at preventing COVID-19 infection. COVID-19 has caused more than 600,000 deaths and millions of additional cases in the United States alone. Many who survive infection suffer long-term, serious complications, and the virus continues circulating, with the mutations of highly-contagious COVID-19 variants such as the Delta variant. Is there really any question that this is a serious, worldwide threat? The threat seems obvious to us in the medical profession, yet surprisingly, to others in the community, it is not. That is not something I will be addressing in this column. To those of you reading this who see COVID-19 as the serious problem that it is, the one thing that you can do to reduce your risk of infection and passing on the virus to others is to wear a mask — even if you’re fully vaccinated.
And just ‘who’ says so? Many scientifically-run studies done the world over say so, and their conclusions are definitive: Masks significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection and transmission. Masking is loudly supported and advocated by organizations such as the American Medical Association, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and many, many others.
Additionally, not one legitimate study in the world has even suggested that masks do not work. To understand why masks work, it’s important to understand how COVID-19 is spread. There are several methods by which the infection is spread, but the most likely source of infection is via droplet infection.
As a kid, I remember people at times saying, “Say it, don’t spray it,” in response to kids witnessing the fine spray of droplets that can be seen coming from people’s mouths when they speak. It occurs naturally while speaking. We have all had to clean the face of our cell phones or clean our bathroom mirrors because of those droplets landing on them.
A person who has the infection releases live virus into the air via the droplets by simply speaking. If you were to inhale those droplets, you would, at the very least, be infected.
Masks reduce droplet infection inhalation by as much as 80%, according to studies. For those of us who wish to avoid getting infected, that alone should motivate us to wear masks.
Stay tuned for our next installment regarding masks, where we will give additional reasons for why we should wear them.