Things are looking up on the COVID-19 front, but vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself.
In some ways, it is frustrating the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is still a topic of conversation at this point in our lives. I do not think any of us expected we would still be dealing with this disease nearly two years after it presented in the United States in early 2020; yet, here we are.
We have suffered two large waves of cases over those two years, creating both immeasurable stress and strain on our health system, not to mention on our patients and families. We are truly blessed to have been served by the healthcare heroes in our community who work in our hospitals and physicians’ offices every day. I salute each of them for their dedication and hard work.
So, with the holiday season approaching us, where do we stand? In many ways, things appear to be looking up. Our region is experiencing a decline in overall COVID-19 cases, which is a blessing. COVID-19 cases appear to have plateaued in the region, with our hospitals treating about 150 to 160 COVID-19 patients each day. We are seeing and increasing testing supplies and now can readily test individuals when necessary. We are able to give several different effective treatments, including monoclonal antibody infusions, which are instrumental in reducing symptoms and keeping patients out of the hospital and can be given at outpatient settings and emergency rooms across Ballad Health. Additionally, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reviewing two different oral medications that have shown promise in preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19 while reducing the severity of symptoms.
However, we continue to have an incredibly effective tool in our arsenal against COVID-19: the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination continues to be the most effective tool we have to prevent serious illness and death from the illness.
While it is true no vaccine is 100% effective in preventing COVID-19, particularly with the Delta variant, this was never the expectation. Vaccination has been proven to be hugely effective in reducing overall transmission and significantly reduces the morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine now has full FDA approval, and we also have received approval to proceed with boosters for high-risk populations.
If you are six months out from an mRNA vaccine series (Pfizer or Moderna) or two months out from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and you are at high risk of complications (65 or older, or older than 17 with many medical conditions, including overweight status) from or exposure to COVID-19, you can typically receive these boosters. The FDA is currently being petitioned to allow these for all adults 18 and older.
Additionally, Emergency Use Authorization was granted last week for vaccines to be given to those 5 through 11 years of age. My 8-year-old and 10-year-old children received their boosters last week. My 8-year-old, who is typically terrified of injections, stated it his way, “I’m usually afraid of shots, but knowing that the shot protects me against COVID-19 gives me a boost of confidence!”
At this point, all my children have begun or completed their vaccination series. I trust the vaccines completely; I would ask you to please consider well and reach out to your primary care provider for appropriate information if you have any questions.
If you have any recommendations on health topics that are important to you, please let us know at michael.stone@balladhealth.org.