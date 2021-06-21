It can be scary to feel like you’re not getting enough air to breathe. In the medical community, we call that sensation shortness of breath, and it can either come on slowly (acute) or develop slowly over time (chronic).
What causes shortness of breath?
It can be normal for an otherwise healthy person to experience shortness of breath due to exercise, temperature change, bad air quality, high altitude or obesity. However, if you have shortness of breath for no apparent reason, or your shortness of breath gets worse over time, it could be a sign of a more severe problem.
When sudden shortness of breath occurs, several things could be the cause, such as an asthma attack, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbation, pneumonia, a blood clot in your lungs, acute heart disease, anxiety or a panic attack.
When your shortness of breath symptoms last four weeks or longer, it might be considered chronic. Many conditions can cause chronic shortness of breath, such as COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, heart disease, congestive heart failure, obesity or general poor physical condition.
When should I see my provider?
You should visit your provider if you have shortness of breath that is unexplainable or is not consistent with your current level of fitness and health. If your shortness of breath doesn’t improve with treatment or if you have other symptoms such as chest pain, you should go to the nearest emergency department immediately. How is shortness of breath diagnosed?
Your doctor will start by asking you about the nature of your shortness of breath, such as when it gets worse or when it gets better and if you are having additional symptoms. If you have chest pain, dizziness, coughing, wheezing, trouble breathing when lying down or swelling in your feet and ankles, it might be indicative a bigger problem. Breathing difficulty that comes on suddenly or is persistent or interferes with your daily activities is concerning.
After completing a physical exam, your doctor might order additional tests such as blood tests, chest X-rays or CT scan, lung function tests or an echocardiogram.
Treating shortness of breath
Shortness of breath treatment depends on its cause. Once that is determined, you and your physician can create a treatment plan that works for you. If obesity or poor physical condition is the cause, you will need to make lifestyle changes. Regular exercise and a healthy diet can go a long way toward improving your symptoms.
Smoking can worsen symptoms and cause complications for any lung disease, so it is important to quit smoking and avoid secondhand smoke. You should also avoid exposure to known allergy triggers to reduce your symptoms.
Depending on the cause of your shortness of breath, you provider might prescribe medication, recommend pulmonary rehabilitation or consult a lung specialist.
While shortness of breath can have many causes, it shouldn’t be ignored under certain circumstances. Sudden shortness of breath without an apparent cause should warrant immediate medical attention. If your shortness of breath is accompanied by chest pain or pressure, fainting or nausea, you should treat it as a medical emergency and seek medical attention immediately.
In the long run, shortness of breath is often manageable with appropriate medication, breathing techniques and regular exercise. Talk to your provider about what treatment plan is right for you.
If you have any recommendations on health topics that are important to you, please let us know at michael.stone@balladhealth.org.