Part 1: How nicotine affects the brain and causes addiction
Cigarette smoking is one of the most unhealthy choices a person can make. Like almost every healthcare professional, I am sick of seeing the damage done to my patients by cigarettes, so I will be penning a series of articles that I hope will help people quit smoking.
In my 43 years practicing medicine, virtually all my patients who smoke wish they had never started and wish they could quit, yet few manage to, despite knowing it’s bad for their health. And just why is that?
The answer uniformly given is, “I can’t. I’ve tried, but I just can’t do it.” Though there are several reasons folks can’t quit, the biggest obstacle is nicotine. Did you know that every single puff of cigarette contains somewhere between 3,000 (conservative estimate) and 4,000 different chemicals, including one we all know quite well – nicotine?
I suppose it’s well-known that nicotine is almost single-handedly the reason people continue to smoke despite feeling the negative effects of smoking every day. Nicotine is extremely addictive, and to understand how it is addictive, we have to look at how nicotine affects the brain. In your brain and body, you have receptors, which are places for chemicals and hormones to attach themselves. Once attached, the chemicals stimulate that receptor to do something. When nicotine is attached to receptors in the brain and body, it stimulates them to produce epinephrine and, in the brain specifically, a feel-good hormone known as dopamine.
When a person smokes, they typically take about 12 puffs per cigarette. The nicotine in that smoke makes its way through the bloodstream and to the receptors almost immediately. A smoker who smokes a pack per day takes roughly 250 hits of nicotine per day. That kind of repeated exposure to nicotine literally remakes that person according to nicotine. Repeated exposure, especially over time, alters a person’s body and brain. In some regards, they truly become a new person – one who is continuously exposed to, affected by and addicted to nicotine.
One might ask, ‘How long does nicotine stay on the receptor?’ The answer is minutes. So, it’s not long after a nicotine fix that the nicotine leaves that receptor, and the receptor stops producing epinephrine and dopamine. That creates a familiar condition: withdrawal, with its incessant bad feelings and cravings for more nicotine.
This cycle is known as addiction, and where nicotine is concerned, profound addiction. The addiction alone spells trouble for those who smoke, but what makes it so much the worse is the many toxic, damaging, cancer-causing chemicals that hitch a ride into the body along with the addictive nicotine. Quitting therefore becomes a very difficult process, one that many, despite the damage to their health and desire to quit, find seemingly impossible.
But there’s hope for smokers, and we hope we can help you quit. Many have.
Stay tuned for more editions in the series, including the many damages caused by prolonged cigarette smoking.