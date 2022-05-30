If you are a frequent reader of this little column, then you might recall last year’s big milestone birthday and my reflections, musings, and my attempt to conquer 40 miles in a week to honor such a stupendous occasion.
This year, I set that same goal for myself and wanted to share some things that got me from 40 to 41.
Forty-one miles for 41 laps around the sun. A little harder than doing this when I turned 21. It takes both miles in the morning with my sole sisters, treadmill time and afternoon walks with my neighbor to hit the forty plus mark in a week.
You are probably wondering why I do this? I like to think of it as a way of honoring my body for all it does for me. Running in the morning with my precious girlfriends is the best way to start my day, walking, whether it’s listening to an audiobook from the Greene County library or walking and chatting with my sweet neighbor, Brenda, is a balm for my anxiety like none other.
What else works for me?
• Queer Eye. What are you doing with your life if you aren’t watching this show? While I watched piecemeal of the new 2.0 series, I hadn’t sat down and watched season by season. A couple of months ago I decided I needed something light and uplifting to watch before bed. One of my absolute favorite people on this planet, my friend Jen, told me I had to watch the entire series. Good thing I did! They are coming back with season seven, in New Orleans! This show makes me laugh, cry, learn and Antoni with a dish towel slung over his shoulder, hot, hot, hot.
• Dark chocolate-covered cherries. While Trader Joe’s makes my most favorite version of these, but since they don’t seem to take my request for a Trader Joe’s in my city to heart, I’ve only done about nine million of these, Marshall’s comes to my rescue. I found some dark chocolate covered ones there that had a decent ingredient list and relatively low on the added sugar. Paired with a cup of my nighttime tea and an episode of Queer Eye, perfection. When you have a free moment please go online and complete the “request a Trader Joe’s in my city” on their website. It will take you less than a minute and you can consider it your birthday gift to moi. I always put Johnson City since the idea that we would get one in Greeneville is probably a bit farfetched. Target, free standing Starbucks, where are you?
• Coffee. Coursing through my veins. A good cup of coffee might be one of my most favorite things. Coming in a close second behind Landon, Pam and Andy. I bought an Amazon handheld frother for just under sixteen dollars and it really takes my mid-morning cup of coffee to the next level. Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend frothes like a dream. Add a sprinkle of cinnamon on top for the chef’s kiss. If you like a little coffee with your sugar or flavored creamer give one of the flavored almond milk creamers a try. I’ll often do some plain oat milk and a splash of the flavored almond or oat milk creamer in my frother for the perfect lightly sweetened cup of joe.
• Books. Y’all know I love to read. Whether I’m reading my Kindle at night or listening to an audiobook while I walk or during my commute, reading was and is one of my very first loves. Some of my recent favorites have been: The Rosie Project by Graeme Simsion, This Close to Okay by Leesa Cross-Smith, Everything I Never Told You by Celese Ng and The Indigo Girl by Natasha Boyd.
How do you take your coffee? Favorite recent reads? Show you love to binge? Are you a Trader Joe’s fan too? Don’t be shy, I’d love to hear from you.