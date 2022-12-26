By the time you read this column Christmas 2022 will have come and gone. As much as I am sad, I am also a little relieved, as is my wallet.
December is a busy and expensive month for us. Landon’s birthday is just ten days before Christmas (wish my fertility doctor would have thought that one through a little more) so feeling like P. Diddy is a pretty common theme at the Barnett household. Also gift giving is my love language and I find immense joy in finding the perfect gift for my friends and family.
As we start 2023, hitting refresh and that goes for my wallet, I wanted to share a few things that are bringing me joy. I know coming off the “high” of the holidays can be a little hard, so hopefully these small things will bring you a little post-Christmas joy as well.
• Skincare secret: Like I told Andy the other day “full brows are here to stay.” Luckily for me my high school days of plucking out my thick brows and replacing them with a thin pencil drawn in line did not seem to completely ruin them. With the help of a lovely local gem of an artist, Karin Besser at The Green Bamboo, on Bernard Avenue, here in own little Greeneville, TN, and a new to me product via Sephora’s annual sale, Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze, my brows are on trend. I love a fuller brow as I really think it frames a face and helps you look put together. Filling in my brows, a little mascara and tinted moisturizer are an everyday look for me.
• Books: You know I love to read. It is and will always be one of my most favorite things, making the list of what I’m loving lately every single time. Without further ado some of my most recent favorites.
The Lost for Words Bookshop by Stephanie Butland. If you enjoy Lily King (author of Writers and Lovers and Five Tuesdays in Winter, two of my favorites) then I promise you will also enjoy this book. Beautifully written. The writing, the characters, I fell fast.
State of Wonder by Ann Patchett. The Amazon, adventure, joy, sorrow, twists, and turns I didn’t see coming, Ann Patchett delivers again. I loved The Dutch House and, like that book and so many of Patchett’s books, this one feels different and fresh. Each time I read one of her stories I think about the characters long after I finish the book. For me that’s the mark of a great book.
The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin. For all those that love books and believe in the power they hold to connect us together.
• Television And Movies: Speaking of The Storied life of A.J. Fikry, the movie adaptation was delightful. Something from Tiffany’s (another book to movie adaption) on Prime also made my favorite things list. While I enjoyed the book, the movie was extra cute with some eye candy for the ladies. Shay Mitchell (aka Emily from Pretty Little Liars), which will always remain one of my favorite guilty pleasure television series stars in the film. Netflix delivers with a lovely cheesy holiday rom com with America’s favorite bad girl redemption story, none other than Ms. Lindsay Lohan. Let me tell you that is a redemption story I’m here for. If you’re looking for deep this movie is not it, but it was cute, sweet and a perfect pairing with a little spiked cider on a cold winter’s night when Andy is up to his eyeballs in middle school basketball and I’ve finally gotten an over excited Kindergartner in bed.
Last but not least a yummy holiday themed recipe. I don’t know about you but after one too many holiday treats I’m ready for something on the healthier side, but make it tasty. If you know me, you also know I love all things mint and chocolate. I’ve also shared several yummy energy bite recipes over the years. Put all three together and in my book, you have a grand slam. Without further ado…
Mint Chocolate Chip Energy Bites
From the blog Back for Seconds
Serves: 20
2 cups old fashioned rolled oats
3 tablespoons cocoa powder
1/3 cup creamy peanut butter
3 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon peppermint extract
1/3 cup mini semi sweet chocolate chips (I used Enjoy Life dark chocolate chips)
2 1/2 tablespoons water
In a large bowl mix together all ingredients with a spatula or wooden spoon.
Roll into 20 balls. You will have to squeeze the mixture a lot to get them to stick together in balls.
The recipe recommends storing these in an airtight container in the fridge. This is where I always keep mine. I won’t lie, I sneak several spoonfuls while making these.
What are you loving lately? Please don’t be shy. Share!
Jessica Barnett is a Southwest Virginia girl married to a Greeneville native, a mom, personal trainer, certified fitness nutrition specialist, runner, herbivore and ice cream lover. To learn about working with Jessica, prospective clients may email jcbarnett616@gmail.com.