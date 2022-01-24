“How to get your body back after baby.” “How to bounce back quickly after having a baby.” “How to lose that stubborn baby weight.” How many times have headlines like these, or sadly something even harsher, splayed across your social media feed? Que crazy post birth hormonal surges, little to no sleep, showers that are either quick or just not happening, all while wearing an adult sized diaper and these headlines are the absolute last thing that you need.
Having my first and only baby at thirty-five, these headlines seemed to haunt me while up late at night with my daughter. The weight I had gained while going through fertility treatments and then pregnancy was not falling off like my mom described hers. Or many of my friends who seemed to be able to breastfeed and lose weight with ease. I’ll let you in on a little secret that neither came naturally to moi.
Going from running a handful of miles daily to not leaving the house was a very difficult physical and mental adjustment. Today I thought I’d cover some of the things that helped me, heck help me still and a little sage advice now that I’m about five years out.
I wish I could finish all those headlines with “love and honor the body you currently have.” Whether you had a cesarian, epidural, natural, were in labor for 10 minutes or spent an entire day struggling to bring that baby into the world, breast fed, bottle, supplement, a little of both, have help, have no help at all, you’ve been through it, sister.
The Tennessee Breastfeeding Hotline, aka some of my dearest friends for nearly a year after Landon was born. A FREE, with interpretative services available in Spanish, French, Arabic and Mandarin, available seven days a week, 24 hours a day and staffed by International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants, is available to nursing mothers, their partners, families, expectant mothers, and health care providers seeking breastfeeding support and information. It is something I tell every new mom I meet.
Every question, tears, breakdown, whatever I came to them with they met with grace and kindness, as well as sage advice. This hotline was created in 2013 as a resource to assist nursing mothers and their families. Simply call 1-855-4BF-MOMS (1-855-423-6667).
One of the things that I called them about the most was clogged ducts. They plagued me the first several months of breastfeeding. Painful, scary and time consuming, when I finally reached out to the hotline, they suggested I start taking a supplement called Sunflower Lecithin, a food supplement that seems to help in preventing clogged ducts. I went from having them at least once a week to none the last half of my breastfeeding journey. Sunflower Lecithin is reported to help with preventing clogged ducts by decreasing the stickiness of the milk. This is done by increasing the levels of polyunsaturated fatty acid in the milk. Safe and reasonably priced, this is another tool I recommend to any new nursing mother I meet.
The TN Breastfeeding hotline consultants recommended taking a 1,200 mg, two pills, once a day dosage. I found the brand I took, NOW Foods Supplements, via Amazon but most any pharmacy, big box chain grocer with a pharmacy or supplement section will carry this for a very reasonable price. The brand I refenced above, I found on Amazon for less than 11 bucks for a 200 count bottle.
Moving your body in a healthy way. I’ve shared many times in this little space that running is big part of my mental health. During my fertility journey I had to take some time away from running. Once I finally became pregnant, while my fertility doctor advised that I was okay to revisit running, in a healthy way I should add, I was so afraid to do something that might compromise my pregnancy. Fast forward a few months later, feeling so big and uncomfortable that waddling let alone running just wasn’t in the picture. A few months after Landon was born a dear friend of mine, who could probably see how badly I was struggling, invited me to come join her in the Y’s Couch to 5k Program she was heading up. This class and group helped me regain a big piece of myself that had been missing through pregnancy and new motherhood. Fitness, fresh air, fellowship, stress relief, time just for me, this program was a Godsend.
With COVID-19 and a busy schedule for my friend who once coached this program, Kristin Girton, I don’t know of any upcoming classes offered by the Y. However, since that class I have used and recommended Runkeeper, Strava and Hal Higdon. There are many free, wonderful programs/apps available to those interested.
Portions after pregnancy and breastfeeding, when I could have finished an entire Papa John’s pizza. I am by no means telling you to go on some crazy crash diet, juice cleanse, Keto, you name it. I will say that MyFitnessPal/food journaling did help me understand what and how much I was eating when I had gotten a little heavy handed with the sugary late-night snacks. Even if weight loss isn’t your goal, which in the first few months to a year after the baby is born who has time for anything but survival and by no means should it be your primary focus, making better nutritional choices will help you feel better both mentally and physically.
Eating a balanced diet consisting of largely fruits, veggies, plant-based protein and lots of healthy carbohydrates helped me to feel better inside and out. As my breastfeeding and pumping journey came to a close, my hunger started to regulate with my weight. I’ll share that I didn’t lose the last of my “baby weight” or pounds gained during fertility treatments and pregnancy until after I stopped breastfeeding and resumed my more regular routine of physical fitness, over a year after Landon was born.
I hope this handful of tips helps you. Being a new mom, no matter what your journey to get there looked like, can be hard and scary. Weight loss should be the last thing on your mind.