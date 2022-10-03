Confession, I love apples. Fresh, caramel, baked, in a crisp, pie, you name it. One of the things I enjoy most this time of year is going to pick apples with my little crew. Since we are headed into peak apple picking and even better consuming season, I thought I’d highlight some that are in season and share a delicious yet healthy recipe made conveniently in the air fryer.
First, let’s cover a few of the benefits of apples. This is a healthy living column after all. Besides being downright delicious, apples are a great source of fiber. With five grams in a decent sized one, which makes up about twenty percent of your recommended daily requirement, you can’t go wrong. Apples are also rich in antioxidants, a naturally lower in sugar fruit and easy on the wallet.
Next, let’s highlight the varieties in season right now, through the fall: Gala, Honeycrisp, Empire, Jonathan, Courtland, Red Delicious and Jonagold.
If you’re local to or would love a little day trip to my neck of the woods, I’d recommend visiting Buffalo Trail Orchard at 1890 Dodd Branch Road. The phone number is (423) 639-2297.
When I checked in with them, they were still knee deep in peaches but advised that apples are currently available. The farm store is self-serve payment so bring either exact change or a local check. We’ve picked apples there, gone on a hayride to pick out a pumpkin, and just had a wonderful time. We left with sweet memories and even tastier produce.
Last, but definitely not least, I’ll share a yummy recipe made so simple using an Air Fryer. Topped with either some Greek yogurt or dairy free vanilla ice cream really elevates the dish. Don’t tell my crew, but it’s gluten free too.
The recipe comes from the blog Kitchen at Hoskins. Visit www.kitchenathoskins.com/2021/11/02/apple-crisp/ to view online.
AIR FRYER APPLE CRISPPREP TIME:
8 minutes
COOK TIME:
30 minutes
TOTAL TIME:
38 minutes
SERVES: 2
Ingredients Apple Filling:
2 large apples
1/4 cup golden brown sugar, not packed
3 tablespoons water
2 tablespoons almond flour, super fine
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon salt
Crumb Topping:
1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons old fashion oats
1/4 cup almond flour
2 tablespoons sugar (white)
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold
1/4 cup sliced almonds, coarsely chopped
Instructions:
Make Apple Filling
1. Peel, core and chop apples into 1/4-inch cubes.
2. Grease a 6-inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray or brush with butter.
3. Add chopped apples and all other apple filling ingredients (brown sugar, water, almond flour,
cinnamon, and salt) into the greased baking pan and stir well until well combined (spread around so that
it is in an even layer). Set aside while you make the topping.
Make Crumb Topping
1. Add oats, almond flour (1/4 cup), 2 tablespoons sugar and salt into a separate medium bowl and stir
to combine.
2. Cut cold butter into small chunks and mix into the oat mixture with your fingertips, until all butter is
evenly distributed. Stir in sliced almonds.
3. Sprinkle topping on top of the apples and spread until it forms an even layer.
Air Fry
1. Preheat air fryer to 350°F for 30 minutes. Place baking pan into the basket when hot and continue
cooking for about 30 minutes or until the top is golden. (Rotate the pan halfway through baking, so the
top gets an even color).
2. Gently remove pan from air fryer and place on a wire rack.
To serve, ladle apple crisp into bowls.