Confession, I often harass my friends for column ideas. Call it writer’s block, coming off a leisurely summer of fun and trying to get myself and the rest of my house, minus Pam who knows no way of life but leisure, back into the grind of school and activities. Hey, what can I say, I get by with a little help from my friends.
The first topic I got hit with was an article about back-to-school lunches. Since I’ve addressed this topic before, https://www.greenevillesun.com/living/love-your-health-feeding-your-wild-things/article_570841f3-2d52-5f4d-9a44-84df55f45102.html click the link for a refresher. Today I thought I’d cover this again with a new spin.
For this column, I thought I’d give you a few examples of what got packed for myself, Landon and Andy. Also, what got eaten and what didn’t. The last part is only for Landon. I’m not cutting crusts off Andy’s sandwiches or checking to see if he ate all his fruit, not just his cookies.
First up is none other than Landon. For bug’s lunches I keep it pretty simple, sticking with a fruit, veggie, a source of protein, healthy fat and because I’m a fun mom, a little treat.
• Monday’s lunchbox: Peanut butter and Pat’s homemade grape jelly on Dave’s Killer White Bread. Landon still requests the crusts removed and Pam happily gobbles those up as I assemble. For veggies I did some carrots, a few black olives and a couple of slices of red pepper. For fruit she had her favorite, raspberries. A bag of Sunchips were included and for her treat she had a bag of Annie’s fruit gummies.
What she ate: All of the PB&J, all of her chips and of course gummies, leaving a few olives and a carrot slice uneaten.
• Tuesday’s lunchbox: Boar’s head mesquite turkey slices, low fat organic cheese stick, Sunchips again, same fruit and veggie combo and another bag of gummies.
What she ate: All the fun stuff of course, leaving a few bits of the turkey and red pepper.
• Andy’s Monday lunchbox: Boar’s head mesquite turkey slices, organic Swiss, with spicy mustard on Dave’s Killer White (I am not cutting the crust off a 40-year-old man’s sandwich), a banana, chips (I try to always get baked), and much to my constant chagrin, three or four Oreo cookies.
I don’t have to tell you what Andy ate any other days this week since he eats the exact same lunch other than occasionally mixing up the condiments, chip and Oreo flavor. Every. Single. Day.
• My Monday lunchbox: I did an Amy’s new-to-me frozen Vietnamese inspired veggie wrap. I forgot to pack my lunch today, was in Morristown for work all day and swung into the grocery store for one of these paired with a single serving pack of 100 calorie spicy quacmole and some carrot sticks. I also treated myself to an Olipop root beer. Have you had these? Heaven. My papaw used to take me to A&W all the time when I was little for a root beer float. While this isn’t A&W good, for a probiotic healthy soda, it’s pretty dang good.
• My Tuesday Lunch: I worked remotely today so I did what I’d call a grown-up snack plate. On my plate, black olives, carrots, red pepper slices, a serving of Bob’s Mill oat crackers, one of Landon’s organic cheese sticks, half an avocado sprinkled with some nutritional yeast, sea salt and black pepper, some fresh spinach, a couple slices of Boar’s Head mesquite turkey deli meat, with another Olipop root beer.
What are some of your go to lunches for your crew? Healthy, easy, and reasonably priced, even better. Don’t leave this mom hanging.