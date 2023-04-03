A candy lover I am not, but I’m going to be honest with you, Easter has my favorite candy hands down.
Those dark chocolate, hard shell, candy-coated Cadbury mini eggs are my jam. I like them in the freezer and have been known to hide them from the other members of my house. I’m not going to lie; I also really enjoy a Starburst jellybean as well.
You might be thinking, Jessica this is a healthy-living column, and so far all we’ve talked about is your favorite seasonal candy. Have no fear, today, we will cover a few ways to celebrate Easter on the healthier side — instead of hoarding mini-Cadbury eggs.
One of the easiest tips for me, and I’d say anyone who is already being tempted by Easter candy, is just don’t buy it yet. Sounds simple — and possibly too good to be true — but for me tempting food isn’t tempting if it’s not in my house. I have already seen those ever-tempting eggs, but I’m not ready to cave just yet. If I buy it now, guaranteed I’ll eat it then buy a new bag.
Active Easter egg hunts aren’t just for the little ones. Get outside (if weather permits) and hide those eggs. Run around with them as they “find” them. You’ll want to do an extra lap if you’re hiding real eggs. Running over an unfound, hardboiled egg with a lawn mower come summer isn’t pleasant for anyone.
Speaking of Easter egg hunts and little ones, when you’re putting together prizes or baskets — instead of just candy — why not include some non-food related prizes or healthier treats. Coloring books, books, pretzels, bunny-shaped veggie straws (do not ask me why these suddenly become so tasty to Landon when they take on another form), Pirate’s Booty or popcorn, the possibilities are endless.
Remember though, in all things moderation. Little ones pick up a lot more than you think when it comes to body image, how you talk to yourself about your body. Still treat yourself to your favorite Easter candy but do it in moderation. Balance that Reese’s egg with a little family-filled physical activity and, fingers crossed, some much-needed sunshine.
I’m most excited to share a recipe that incorporates two of my favorite things, blondies and dark chocolate mini-Cadbury Eggs.
Without further ado.
HEALTHY CADBURY EGG BLONDIES
From the blog Erin Lives Whole
Yields: 12 blondies
1/2 cup oat flour
1/2 cup rolled oats
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup almond butter
1/4 cup melted coconut oil
1/2 cup coconut sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup Cadbury mini eggs
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line an 8×8 with parchment paper or nonstick spray. In a small bowl, combine oat flour, rolled oats, baking soda, and salt. In a large bowl, whisk together almond butter, coconut oil, and coconut sugar. Whisk in two eggs and vanilla. Add dry ingredients to wet and stir until well combined. Fold in 1/2 of the Cadbury eggs. Pour and press evenly into bottom of baking dish.
Top with remaining Cadbury eggs. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean.
Let cool before eating.
How do you celebrate holidays that are candy focused in a healthier way? Please don’t be shy and share your tips and tricks. I’d love to hear from you.