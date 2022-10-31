As I write this week’s column it is still hot as heck here in East Tennessee, Landon has already been sporting her “queen of mean” costume aka Audrey from the Descendants, and I’ve already consumed more candy corn than I care to admit. It plus some Skinnypop and honey roasted peanuts while watching the Bachelorette is the chef’s kiss on a Monday evening.
If you are a loyal reader of this column, you’ll recall I already shared with you a couple of Halloweens ago a roundup of some healthier Halloween candy options. (Love Your Health: Have A Healthier Halloween | ACCENT | greenevillesun.com.)
The fact that I can already buy a Reese’s pumpkin and it’s still 80 degrees out or that one of my friends said she made a meal out of the snack-sized Hershey bars tells me this is a column idea that ages well.
Today, I’m going to share some new healthier treats for you. Plucked straight out of your little ones haul plus some healthier options that you can feel good about year round. It wouldn’t be Love Your Health if I didn’t share a yummy recipe. Today’s is a fun Halloween recipe perfect for the young and young at heart in your life.
Without further ado….
• The Classic Tootsie Pop: 60 calories, 11 grams of sugar, 0 grams of total fat.
Automatic portion control and in my humble opinion the best game time snack (and I’d know as I have watched a lifetime worth of high school baseball). This is probably the item I steal most out of Landon’s candy bag. Do me a favor, be a friend and don’t tell her.
• The treat-sized Sour Patch Kids: 120 calories, 22 grams of sugar, 0 grams of total fat.
Sour yet sweet and satisfyingly chewy, these are a popular treat. I don’t love the sugar content for a small bag, but all things in moderation.
Following up the fan favorite, I’m introducing you to a healthier yet just as delicious alternative, Smart
• Sweets Peach Rings: Per bag serving: 80 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated), 33 g carbs, 3 g sugar, 75 mg sodium, 28 g fiber, 0 g protein
I swear these taste just like a childhood favorite, peach rings. Gluten free, made without major allergens like tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, or milk, sweetened with natural sweeteners and best of all colored with fruit and veggie juices. While these may not find your way into your child’s Halloween basket, this is one treat you won’t feel bad about buying just for you.
• Tootsie Roll Minis (for six): —140 calories, 20 grams of sugar, 3 grams of total fat. These usually make it into our Halloween haul. Tootsie roll is a cost-effective choice and usually not the first thing the kid/kids in your house reach for, meaning more for you. These are really great when that sweet craving hits and nothing, but chocolate will do.
• Unreal Dark Chocolate Peanut Gems — (aka hands down the best Peanut M&M dupe I’ve ever tasted). For 13 pieces: 150 calories, 13 grams of sugar, 10 grams of fat. This brand makes some amazing dupes, but these are hands down my favorite. Non-GMO, fair trade, naturally colored with vegetable extracts and no artificial ingredients.
• Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Raspberry Almonds — Per 1.2-ounce serving: 180 calories, 6 grams of sugar, 15g of fat. This brand makes some really yummy options and best of all I’ve found this brand at Five Below for a real bargain, which you know I love. These are filling, gluten free, non-GMO, no artificial flavors or sweeteners, plus you get plant-based protein. What’s not to love?
From the blog the Lean Green Bean, here is a recipe for Frozen Yogurt Pumpkins, which is a healthy, kid-friendly Halloween treat! They're easy to make and fun to decorate, perfect for a play date or party!
Visit https://www.theleangreenbean.com/frozen-yogurt-pumpkins/ to find the recipe online.
FROZEN YOGURT PUMPKINS
1 cup plain or vanilla full-fat yogurt
1/2 cup 100% pumpkin puree
1 tablespoon maple syrup (or to taste), optional
Cinnamon, to taste
Almonds and pumpkin seeds
Candy, dried fruit, and sprinkles to decorate
Mix pumpkin and yogurt in a bowl. Add maple syrup and cinnamon if using. Scoop into a Ziploc bag. Cut off the corner and pipe pumpkin shapes onto a tray lined with parchment paper. Loosely fill in the outline with yogurt mixture and use a spoon to spread evenly. Add one almond and two pepitas to make stem and leaves. Decorate as desired. Freeze at least one hour or until frozen and eat!
Store in a Ziploc bag or Tupperware container in the freezer.
What treats are you giving out this year? Do you have a favorite Halloween candy? Even better a healthy dupe? Don’t leave this girl in the dark.