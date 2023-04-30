Last column we talked about tips for a “hot girl summer” or in my case a “lukewarm mom summer.” I thought that would be a nice segway into actually putting our money where our mouth is — body confidence.
I don’t know about you, but I haven’t worn a bikini in a hot second, actually since Landon was born. Having your first and only child at 35, right in the grips of perimenopause things don’t “snap back” like they might have at 22.
Speaking of “snap back” who came up with that? I’d like to hit them over the head with a frying pan. As a society we certainly never accuse a man of not “snapping back” after a baby or a certain birthday. I can also tell you that “snapping back” was not something I needed on my plate after bringing a child into this world.
I’m here to tell you today that you don’t need that pressure either. I know most often the pressure to lose weight before a big event, age, post baby is most often self-induced. Just don’t.
Today let’s talk about some ways to get bikini body ready that have nothing to do with a juice cleanse.
Shop. You certainly don’t have to tell me twice. I helped my mom look for a bathing suit the other day because she confessed none of hers really felt flattering any longer. She said she was tempted to just spend her time at the beach or by the pool in a cover up. Not on my watch. She found a lovely little number on Lands End’s website that she felt like was age appropriate, she was excited to wear and a good deal. No continuous cover up required. If it’s also been 10 years since you bought a new suit maybe it’s time to find one that makes you feel like the queen or king you are.
I can tell you last summer when I went to pack for vacation and I saw some two pieces in my drawer that had been around since college, I knew it was time for a few new purchases. Just like anytime you find yourself looking for a recommendation, ask your friends and family and, of course ,check out the reviews online. Many of my friends recommended Summersalt to me, and I found two good suits that are flattering and fun for a very reasonable price. (They were having a heck of a Labor Day sale last year.) I ordered a couple, hoping one would work, but both actually made me look and feel my best, so I kept them both.
A hot girl summer always includes sunscreen. Speaking of avoiding the sun but having a hot girl summer, checkout sunless tanner. A sure staple for me for looking and feeling my best. Y’all also know by now that I love a deal. Marshall’s, TJ Maxx ... I love a good discount score. I recently found one of my favorite brands at Marshall’s, Tan Luxe, for one heck of a steal. Good price, safe way to get a healthy glow, sign me up.
Another staple of hot girl summer is staying hydrated. Water gives you that glow inside and out. Remember, you can stay hydrated by also incorporating fruits and veggies with high water content into your diet. Next time you make a trip to the grocery store add some cucumber, zucchini, watermelon and grapefruit to your cart. I know Andy likes to make fun of me carrying around my giant water bottles everywhere, but he won’t be laughing when only one of us has a glowing complexion. A dear friend gifted me a cream colored Stanley on my birthday last year and it has been one of my favorite things. It holds 40 ounces making it easy to hit my goal of 80 ounces a day.
A good book to read. I can tell you there is nothing I like more in this world than sun, sand and, a good book. Some of my favorite “summery reads” are: Last Summer at the Golden Hotel by Elyssa Frieland, South of Broad by Pat Conroy, The Disappearing Act by Catherine Stedman, The Summer I turned Pretty series by Jenny Han, 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand, the queen of light summer romances and 28 Summers is my favorite of hers. Have I told you about Goodreads? Such a gem. A free site that lets you keep track of the books you’ve read, connect with and see what your friends are reading and liking or not liking, provides recommendations based on what you are reading and what you’ve liked and did I mention best of all it’s FREE?
What are you doing to have a “hot girl or boy summer”? Favorite self tanner? Favorite summertime read? Please don’t be shy, share!