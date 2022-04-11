Before I spent my days, weeks, months, and years working in a cube farm with bad florescent lighting doling out benefits and wellness guidance, I donned a black dress, tights and a lovely gold broach for Estee Lauder. Before that I wore a white lab coat and worked behind the counter at Clinique. My job during my final year of college/post collegiate year was one of the most fun I’d ever had. My dad thought it might be a good idea to use my degree and “get a real job” and Andy was in what seemed like his 99th year of grad school with a job that had no benefits and paid very little. To be fair, when my dad saw me at my job, I was often gossiping with the other cosmetic gals or reading a magazine while painting my nails.
While I would by no means say that I am talented at applying makeup (I wasn’t a big hit with the prom gals), the skincare knowledge I learned during my time with these two beauty giants stuck with me.
This is by no means a product list that you should go out and shop, but more of a general guide with a few tips and tricks thrown in. Everyone’s skin is different. We all have different needs. What works for me, may not work for you. I have somewhat combination skin and celebrated a big milestone birthday last year. Skin can be dry, oily, combination, young, old, the list goes on. I also strongly believe that what you put in your body is equally as important as what you put on your body. I drink lots of water, I try to move my body in a healthy way most every day and I regularly see a dermatologist. I’ll also add the disclaimer that I get Botox in my forehead and my crow’s feet on a regular basis and have for the last several years. Some people feel very strongly about this choice, but my philosophy about this and most everything is “you do you.”
I’ll also tell you that genes play a big part in your skin. My Mamaw, my mom’s mother, had the most amazing, glowing skin and her skincare routine was very simple. While she took care of her skin, I think a big part of what made her so beautiful was what was on the inside. She always used to tell me, “Pretty is as pretty does.”
First things first, something my mom and sweet Mamaw taught me and, that to this day I live and die by, is to never sleep in your makeup. Period. No exceptions. I have used creams, wipes, and even special cloths to take my makeup off. I mostly stick with makeup removing wipes to remove my makeup and whatever the day has thrown at me simply out of convenience. I’ve tried just about every kind and don’t really have a favorite. This is an area where I can cut cost corners. I’ll usually buy a big box at Marshalls or a discount retailer as they have a variety of name brands and really good prices.
Next absolutely necessary step is to wash your face. I wash mine every night and most of the time in the mornings too. If you have drier skin, you can and I’d even recommend skipping out on the morning wash. If I don’t wash my face in the morning, it’s because I plan on doing a facial scrub, which we will cover that later, in the shower. I have used Rainwater Farms facial soap, a somewhat local female owned small business out of Maryville, for the last decade. I have used either their sea salt acne soap or Himalayan pink salt soap. Both ten bucks and last me at least six months. A steal in my book.
Toner. For those of you who didn’t spend a year working behind the cosmetics counter, a toner is used to remove anything left over after washing your face. Most toners, and probably the ones you remember from your youth, are alcohol based, giving you that squeaky clean feeling. There are all different kinds of toner out there, and with my aging skin I’m certainly not using one that strips my skin. Totally different than what I might have used twenty or even ten years ago. There are toners to meet all different kinds of skin and needs. I currently use a toner with glycolic acid. Glycolic acid helps remove dead skin cells, unblock pores, helping with overall tone and complexion. If you need to remove excess oil from the skin look for a toner that is alcohol based. For exfoliation/a more glowing complexion look for salicylic acid-based toner. If you have dry or sensitive skin, you want to stick with a more soothing option. Look for one that has ingredients like aloe/has “hydrating,” “soothing” and even “sensitive skin” on the label.
Eye cream/serums. Tip time. Remember when going through your skincare routine, apply lightest to heaviest. Serums are of course thinner than most moisturizers so that’s the order to go. I apply a vitamin C serum every couple of nights and an eye cream both morning and night. I use a vitamin C-based serum for brightness, fine lines and wrinkles. My eye cream is also vitamin C based. This helps brighten and perk up my undereye area just like my beloved morning cup of Joe. There are so many options out there when it comes to serums and eye creams. Much like my advice above, when searching for either or both, search based on your skincare needs and goals. I always like to read the actual customer reviews as well. Most brands will promise the moon, but real-life women and men will tell you if said products actually live up to the hype.
Moisturize. Moisturizers are very specific to your skin type. If I sound like a broken record, sorry. In addition to shopping based on your skin type, i.e., dry, oily, combination, sensitive, you are also shopping for need. I use First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream. I’ve loved and used this moisturizer for several years, especially in the cold winter months. While it doesn’t really have any bells or whistles like anti-aging, it does help my skin be less angry and red. Dry indoor heat, the cold, especially if I brave the elements to run outside, and many of the products I use on my skin like exfoliants and retinol can leave it a little angry. I have bought this moisturizer at Sephora, Amazon, and even scored it for an amazing price at places like Marshalls and TJ Maxx.
Extras. I use an exfoliant about once or twice a week in the shower, making sure not to wash my face before. I also try to dermaplane, aka shave, my face about once a week in addition to some sort of mask based on how my skin and hormones are behaving that week. I always buy my dermaplaning tools at discounted retailers like Marshalls or order cost saving ones on Amazon. In addition to catching that peach fuzz it also helps keep my skin smooth and bright. For masks I tend to buy the mini gift sets. That way I can try out several different kinds and tailor the one I use based on my skin’s need at the time. I also use retinol every couple of days. Essential to both my forty-year-old still going strong hormonal breakouts and fine lines. What a fun combination. I used to use Differin during my high school and college years, back when it was available by prescription only, but now you can snag it at your local drugstore or big box retailer. Retinol helps with both breakouts and fine lines and wrinkles. Yes, please.
That’s it. My sweet friend Jenn who, bless her heart, still uses those Oxy Clean wipes that strip your face of every drop of moisture, tells me this is one too many steps, but hey, you gotta treat that money maker right. This may seem like not only a lot of steps but an expensive undertaking. I promise it doesn’t have to be. Most of the products I use are less than twenty bucks and last me a considerable amount of time. If you do nothing in terms of caring for your skin, I promise that if you can make the time to wash your face and apply a moisturizer, you’re doing better than most and your skin will thank you.
Please also make the time to see a dermatologist. I see mine every six months for a checkup. I’ve had some sketchy pre-cancerous moles removed, thanks nineteen-year-old Jessica for one of my many stellar decisions. Playing hours of tennis often sans sunscreen and those hours in the tanning bed. I’d wager that some of you reading this also participated in similar choices.
What’s your skincare routine look like? Any favorite products? Don’t keep them a secret! I’d love to hear from you.