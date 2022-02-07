With Hallmark’s favorite holiday right around the corner, I thought we’d take today to celebrate “Galentine’s Day.” Now, if you’ve never heard of this holiday or haven’t watched “Parks and Recreation,” well, you’re missing out. Amy Pohler is a delight, always. While Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating the romantic relationships in your life, remember that last year Andy bought me an air fryer, Galentine’s Day is all about celebrating the female friendships in your life.
While men have most certainly left me disappointed on this “holiday,” my girlfriends have not. I remember them calling people to the office at the tiny little high school where I spent my days, weeks, and years, for the lucky lovely ladies to pick up their stunning Valentine’s Day bouquets. Let’s just say, my name was never called. I wasn’t homecoming queen, not even close, and wasn’t very popular with the opposite sex. Being a late bloomer, I’m not sure if I ever “bloomed,” most of my Valentine’s Days were spent with my girlfriends. Valentine’s Day in college and the years after haven’t been quite as tough. Andy Barnett has been known to have a sweet side, just don’t tell anyone.
If this Valentine’s Day isn’t looking up for you in the romance department, fear not. I thought today we’d celebrate the beautiful female friendships in our lives, share some ideas to make your Galentine’s Day fun, and try a healthy recipe or two.
In honor of the “Parks and Recreation” episode that started it all, why not host a yummy homemade brunch for the special women in your life? You know I love me a healthy whole wheat waffle as I’ve shared my go to recipe in this little space before. Today I thought I’d share a yummy yet healthy topping for your waffles. Gluten free and only four ingredients. Bonus, it’s pink.
4-Ingredient Strawberries and Cream Pancake Topping
From the blog Two Healthy Kitchens
Ingredients:
1 1/4 cups hulled, chopped strawberries
1 cup nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt
1/4 cup 100% fruit seedless strawberry jelly
1 1/2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
Instructions:
1. In a medium bowl, thoroughly mix all ingredients together.
2. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until needed.
Notes: Make-ahead tips: While it’s delicious immediately, this Strawberries and Cream Topping can also be mixed together ahead of time and refrigerated until serving. You can easily mix it together, even the night before, and leftovers can be refrigerated for a day or two more. The strawberries begin to meld into the sauce a little as it sits and lend the topping a brighter pink color, but it’s still perfectly delicious.
If brunch isn’t your thing, why not do a casual sip and chill style evening. I’m sharing a yummy cocktail and mocktail recipe, your choice, that would be perfect.
Prosecco Kombucha Cocktail
From EatingWell.com
Servings: 8
Ingredients:
1 bottle extra-dry prosecco, chilled
2 (15 ounce) bottles berry and citrus kombucha, such as raspberry-lemon or strawberry-lemonade, chilled
3 fluid ounces gin, chilled
Lemon slices for garnish
Directions: Stir prosecco, kombucha and gin together in a large pitcher. Serve in glasses or Champagne flutes, garnished with lemon slices, if desired.
Sparkling Cranberry Kombucha Mocktail
From the blog The Real Food Dietitians
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
2 bottles kombucha of choice (such as ginger or cranberry)
½ cup 100% cranberry juice
1-inch slice of fresh ginger, thinly sliced, plus more for garnish
1 large sprig of fresh rosemary, plus more for garnish
Fresh cranberries, rosemary sprigs, and thinly sliced ginger for garnish
Instructions: Fill your favorite fancy glass with ice and set aside. The blog calls for double old-fashioned glasses. In a pitcher or quart-sized mason jar, muddle sliced ginger and rosemary together using the end of a wooden spoon or a muddler if you have one. Add cranberry juice and kombucha, stir gently to combine. Pour into ice-filled glasses (using a strainer, if necessary) and garnish with sprigs of rosemary, a slice of fresh ginger, and a few cranberries before serving.
If cooking or hosting isn’t your thing, because you probably already do enough of that, plan an evening out with your besties. Go somewhere over the top girly for bonus points.
What about while you sip your fancy cocktail or mocktail, treat you and your lady friends to a romantic comedy or two? It is like pulling teeth to get Andy to watch anything in this genre. I recently watched “The Hating Game” after he and Landon had gone to sleep, which is when I watch all my guilty pleasures. It is based on bestselling author Sally Thorne’s romantic workplace comedy starring the adorable Lucy Hale from one of my favorite guilty pleasures of all time, “Pretty Little Liars,” and the very easy on the eyes Austin Stowell. This movie is perfect for a Galentine’s Day viewing.
Spa day anyone? Treat your bestie to a manicure or pedicure, heck both. Bonus if it’s somewhere that offers a complementary sparkling beverage.
I don’t know about y’all but without female friendships in my life, I’d be lost. In honor of the “Sex and the City” reboot and Galentine’s Day, I thought I’d close today with a quote from the icon herself, Carrie Bradshaw, aka Sarah Jessica Parker, “They say nothing lasts forever; dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style.”