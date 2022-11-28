Every year around this time, I start to feel the holiday stress creeping in.
I should clarify, my special holiday stress, not my regular everyday stress/anxiety. I try my best to plan ahead, but every year seem to take on more.
This year I promised myself I’d fight the urge to stress and pursue peace instead. If you’re a holiday stresser, too, here are a few sure-fire ways to help lighten your load.
• Pick it up — Whether it’s a nugget tray, pre-cut fruit or veggie tray, cookies, rolls, whatever you signed up for, for the office, church, book club, school, holiday meal, don’t be a hero. I’ve been there, cutting grapes into four sections at eleven o’clock at night for a preschool Christmas party that I forgot about until 10:45 the night before. Now I know this isn’t always a cost saving option, but hear me out. What is your sanity really worth?
• Shop throughout the year — I have a gift closet that I put things in throughout the year as I spot things on sale, see something I know a sweet friend or family member would love, or if I’m visiting somewhere new and find a one of a kind something that immediately brings someone dear to mind. Now, before you think I’m getting ready to appear on the next season of the real housewives of Greeneville because I have a “gift closet”, I’ll add that this is a tiny hallway coat closet that luckily came with some built in shelves. Prime day, Marshalls, a great sale, this is your time to shop. Having worked in retail (hello long gone Proffitt’s cosmetic counter) I can tell you that the last place I want to be is shopping or waiting in line to shop at the crack of dawn on Black Friday. I will also let you in on a little secret that often these are not the best deals of the season. Wouldn’t you rather spend those midnight or early hours sleeping or with a warm cup of coffee in your pj’s? I know I would.
• Take a time out — Walk it out, yoga, stretch, meditate, whatever it is that helps relieve a little bit of that tension hanging out in your shoulders this time of year. Right here in our sweet little Greeneville we have lovely walking trails and great options for yoga. If you’re not local or are traveling around the holidays, you can always utilize the world wide web, fitness apps, or better yet, drag a friend or family member or whoever you’re visiting to a local gym or yoga studio. I love checking out local gyms and yoga studios when I travel. Most have day passes or the option to attend a class or two as a newcomer. This is often at a reduced rate, sometimes the first class is even free!
• Soak it up — Take a bath or a nice steamy shower. While I’m not a bath person, I do love a long, steamy shower. After Landon was born standing alone in my shower felt like a vacation, heck many evenings it still does, just with kids bath toys everywhere. I love to pick up a shower steamer (shop local y’all and visit the GreeneHouse) where they carry them in all different scents and suited to all moods. They have them for when you are feeling tired, feel like a cold is coming on, want to relax, you name it. Perfect stocking stuffer if you ask me.
• Give back — You know, this time of year isn’t just about gifts. Giving back, volunteering your time and or resources really makes you appreciate the blessings in your life all while blessing someone else. Food, clothing drives, serving meals, walking or spending time with a pet at the animal shelter are just a few of the many worthy things you can do to give back.
• Get moving — “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people don’t kill their husbands.” Thank you Legally Blonde for one of my favorite quotes of all time. Also, truer words have never been spoken. Exercise for me has always been one of my biggest ways to relieve stress, thus saving Andy Barnett’s life. Running or working out with my girlfriends early in the morning helps me start my day centered, refreshed, and with a touch less anxiety. At least for the first couple of hours.
How do you stay zen during this time of year? What’s your secret? Please don’t keep it to yourself.