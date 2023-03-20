Walking

Need a good mood booster? Lace up those walking shoes and go for a walk. Exercise releases the feel-good chemical dopamine. It has also been shown to reduce stress, improve sleep, improve body image and for me provides a sense of accomplishment.

 Image via Metro Creative

Jessica Barnett is a Southwest Virginia girl married to a Greeneville native, a mom, personal trainer, certified fitness nutrition specialist, runner, herbivore and ice cream lover. To learn about working with Jessica, prospective clients may email jcbarnett616@gmail.com.