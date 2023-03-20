In the words of the Carpenters, “Rainy days and Mondays always get me down.” Preach Karen, preach!
Cold weather, being cooped up in the house, rainy days, delayed J. Crew packages, the days the sun just doesn’t shine — these are all things that get me down.
While the term seasonal depression gets thrown around loosely it is very much a real thing. According to an article from American Family Physician about 4-6% of people may experience winter depression. Another 10 to 20 percent may have mild seasonal affective disorder (knows as SAD).
SAD is four times more common in women than in men. SAD is also more common the farther north you go. Growing up in Southwest Virginia the North to me meant Roanoke and beyond. I’m pretty sure that’s not the standard definition.
Today let’s talk about some ways to help put a damper on those winter blues. While I’m going to share some helpful at home tips, please know this is not medical advice, and if you have new or increased depressive thoughts, please don’t be afraid to see a doctor. The last couple of years have been hard on everyone. I am here to tell you there is absolutely nothing wrong with talking to your medical provider about it. I can tell you it has helped me more than words can accurately describe.
• Get a move on — I’ve quoted Elle Woods in this little space before, but her words still ring true, at least to me. “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don’t shoot their husbands.” Legally Blond and Elle Woods aka Reese Witherspoon will not steer you wrong.
Exercise releases the feel-good chemical dopamine. It has also been shown to reduce stress, improve sleep, improve body image and for me provides a sense of accomplishment. I also find community in exercise.
I know I’ve shared before that I like to work out first thing in the morning. For me it starts my day off on the right foot, putting me in a better mood for my family and colleagues. I’m certainly not saying that when you wake up tomorrow you’ve got to lace up and go for a run or join a gym.
If you are new to exercise, start small. Go for a walk with a friend; take the stairs over the elevator; do household chores that get the heart pumping; try out a free, 10-minute stretch training video online, or take a new-to-you group fitness class. There are all good ways to incorporate intentional movement into your life.
• Light therapy — While I’ve never tried this, I’ll admit I’m intrigued. Light therapy is done by using a special light box or light visor. Time is spent each day (typically 30 minutes) in front of or wearing the visor. Light therapy is traditionally done in the fall and winter when sunlight is less available/harder to get natural sunlight.
Speaking of light therapy please steer clear of the tanning bed. Tanning beds use ultraviolet rays which we know can cause harm to your skin. I’ve got a lovely scar on my upper thigh that I’d be happy to tell you all about as a warning tale. I can also point you in the direction of safe sun (aka the world of sunless tanners) which has been the only way this body has gotten a tan since college.
• Good mood foods — Did you know that many good for you foods are natural mood boosters? Dark chocolate is right up there with Andy, Pam and Landon (in no particular order) for the great loves of my life. Just one square of dark chocolate provides 15% of your daily recommended magnesium, which has been shown to help ward off anxiety. Like we’ve talked about in this little space before, choosing a dark chocolate bar with 70% of cacao or more is best. Check the ingredient list as well. Simple and short is best for health benefits.
Berries are another good mood food. Naturally lower in sugar, delicious and proven mood booster. Berries are rich in disease-fighting anthocyanins, which may lower your risk of depression.
Bell peppers; walnuts; green tea; fatty fish, like salmon and albacore tuna; fermented foods, like kimchi, kombucha (a personal favorite), sauerkraut and yogurt; bananas; beans and lentils, and coffee are all foods that may help boost your mood.
You knew that this girl wouldn’t leave you hanging without a recipe.
I hope this yummy, yet healthy treat will provide you with a little slice of joy on dreary day. It incorporates berries and dark chocolate, two of the mood boosting foods we’ve covered today.
Chocolate-Covered Raspberry Chia Cups
From the blog Flora & Vino
Raspberry Chia Jam:
1 cup frozen raspberries
1 tablespoon chia seeds
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1 teaspoon squeezed lemon juice
Chocolate Cups:
2 cups Endangered Species Oat Milk Mixed Berries + Dark Chocolate, chopped (or like moi substitute for your favorite dark chocolate bar)
1/2–1 teaspoon coconut oil (optional)
12–16 mini muffin liners
First, prepare the chia jam. In a small saucepan over medium heat, add the frozen raspberries. Once the fruit begins to melt, add in the chia seeds, maple syrup, and lemon juice. Reduce the heat to low and allow the mixture to simmer for 8-10 minutes, until bubbling, warm, and thickened.
Turn off the heat and stir in the chia seeds. Allow to sit for 5 minutes for the seeds to expand. Set aside.
Add the chopped chocolate to a medium saucepan and heat over low heat until full melted. Add ½ tsp coconut oil if the chocolate gets too thick.
Line a mini muffin baking tin with the mini muffin liners or arrange them on a flat plate. Place a teaspoon of chocolate in each cup (or enough to cover the bottom), then transfer to the freezer for 10-15 minutes to set.
Remove the tin from the freezer and top the chocolate layer with a heaping teaspoon of raspberry chia seed jam. Place back in the freezer to harden for another 10-15 minutes.
Remove the cups from the freezer and top with another teaspoon of melted chocolate to cover the top.
Transfer the cups back to the freezer to harden completely.
Store leftover cups in the fridge and freeze for long term storage.
Have you tried light therapy? What do you do to keep your mood afloat in the dreary winter months?
Don’t be shy. I’d love to hear from you.