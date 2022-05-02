To be fair, you should be wearing sunscreen year-round, but warmer temperatures do make most of us much more aware of the need.
One would think, being the least fair skinned in my little crew, that I would be the one least likely to be hyperventilating over sun protection. But, of course, I worry, I’m a six on the enneagram and reside with the “ninest” nine that ever did live, and possibly a seven (Landon). Andy swears he tans, but it’s just his freckles connecting.
After years of playing tennis sans sunscreen, laying out to get a “good tan” in high school, and, even worse, going to the tanning bed, plus a family history of skin cancer, it should have been enough to make a convert out of me. What did was a mole that had pre-cancerous growth removed after college that they double dipped, going back in a second time and leaving at the time a fairly substantial scar on my left thigh. Since that day I have doused myself in sunscreen, covered up every time I’m outdoors, and the only tan I get is from a bottle.
Today I thought we’d cover some tips, what to reach for when shopping for sunscreen and what to look for when selecting it. I’m also addressing my favorite topic — sunless tanner.
Here are some sunscreen tips:
• Apply sunscreen liberally twenty minutes before sun exposure. Reapply every one to two hours, especially after swimming or sweating.
• Perform outdoor activities before 10 am and after 4 pm to avoid the sun’s strongest rays.
• Choose a broad spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen with at least SPF 30. A shot glass full is just about the perfect amount for most adults. Please don’t drink the sunscreen.
The most effective sunscreens contain Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide as active ingredients. Mineral sunscreens work by reflecting UV rays. While they can appear slightly white on the skin, making most people dislike them or reach for another kind, they are more stable than chemical sunscreens.
My dermatologist recommended these brands for mineral sunscreen:
• Neutrogena Pure and Free Baby
• Banana Boat-Simply Protect Baby or Simply Protect Kids
• Blue Lizard for Sensitive Skin
• CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen
You can find all of these at most big box chains like Walmart or Target, most grocery stores, online — you get the drift.
No sunscreen is 100% effective, not even SPF 100. Because of this you really should double dip aka wear both sunscreen and cover yourself with sleeves/pants, even better clothing with UPF protection and a wide brimmed hat. Shade from direct sunlight if you are out for an extended period i.e., sunbathing or a day at the beach or pool, an umbrella/a covered area goes without saying.
Don’t forget to protect those lovely eyes of yours with UVA/UVB blocking shades. Remember to protect your eyes with UVA/UVB blocking sunglasses. Just because the sun isn’t out doesn’t mean you can’t get burnt. Make sure to use sun protection even on cloudy overcast days, anytime you are near the water, including snow, ice and sand as UV is reflected.
Now on to my favorite way to get a tan, the bottle. Some of my favorites, and believe me over the years I have tried them all, are:
• Tan-Luxe The Gradual (a daily self-tanning lotion)
• St. Tropez Bronzing Water Face Mist (for face)
• Tan Towel Gradual Tanning Body Perfecting Cream BB Body Glow
For these brands, Sephora, Ulta, and best of all Marshalls or TJ Maxx. Cosmetics gold is often found at places like Marshalls and TJ Maxx. The last time I was in our local Marshalls they had a huge selection of St. Tropez products for half the price you’d pay at a beauty specialty store (online and in-store). Don’t walk, run.