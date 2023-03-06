How are you celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this year? Are you more of a green beer or a healthy green snack person?
Green beer isn't the healthiest thing in all the land. (Of course, all things in moderation.)
I myself recall a time in my life when my spring break was arranged around spending St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah. These days I find myself Googling “healthy green snacks for kids." Life sure has a way of humbling you.
Today I thought we’d cover a few ways to make this holiday a little healthier, and of course I wouldn’t leave you without a green recipe. This one is a hit with the young and young at heart.
Swap that cocktail for a mocktail. I realize dry January has come and gone. but we’ve talked about in this little space before how alcohol is best in moderation, and, sadly, just not that great for you.
I’m not really a big red wine fan (the headache after just one glass just isn’t worth it for moi) and there just aren’t many health benefits to a frozen margarita. I saw the yummiest mocktail on one of my favorite Bravolebrities (remember we got our little girl’s name from a Bravo show) and had to try it/share.
The Cherrlitto Mocktail
Half a shot of cherry juice
Full shot of orange juice
Freshly squeezed lime
Top it off with cherry-flavored sparking water
If you do partake in the spirits pace yourself and hydrate. Keep it to the bachelor mansion standards and stick with a two-drink maximum.
Since the pandemic and retirement, my mom has watched a lot of Today show content. I’m talking a lot.
All four hours or however long it lasts. Most of the news she passes my way I tend to ignore as like one of my favorite Saturday Night Live skits it’s usually Covid related or that some obscure B-list celebrity has a mystery illness, or let’s be honest just more Covid news.
I will admit I do like the cooking segments and who doesn’t love that precious Dylan Dryer. When she shared a recipe for green pancakes, from the blog "Yummy Toddler Food," that incorporated spinach and a banana, I was sold.
Best Banana-Spinach Pancakes
2 small very ripe bananas (about 1 cup tightly packed sliced bananas)
2 large eggs
1 cup buckwheat flour or whole wheat (See Notes at the bottom if using whole wheat)
1 cup milk
2 cups lightly packed baby spinach
1 tablespoon ground flaxseed (if y’all know me you know I love a good flaxseed moment)
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Coconut oil for cooking (or canola oil or butter)
Add all ingredients to a blender except the flour. Blend on high until well combined, about 20-30 seconds, or until you no longer see any noticeable flecks of spinach. Stir or pulse in the flour and thoroughly combine without over-mixing. Warm a nonstick or cast iron skillet or griddle over medium heat and coat with oil or butter. Pour small rounds of batter onto the hot surface -the batter should spread fairly thinly on its own - and let cook until bubbles form on the surface and the surface is mostly set, about 3-4 minutes. Flip and cook for an additional 3 minutes, or until fully cooked. Continue to prepare the rest of the batter, keeping the finished pancakes warm in a 275 degree oven if desired.
Serve warm with fruit, maple syrup, or another favorite dip.
Notes:
• To store, let cool fully and keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Warm slightly before serving. Or store in a zip top freezer bag for up to 3 months and warm through to serve.
• Whole-wheat flour: You can sub in whole wheat flour for the buckwheat. Just reduce the milk to 3/4 cup.
• You can use baby kale in this recipe if you prefer.
• You can store a bag of baby spinach in the freezer to use in smoothies and pancakes. Freezing it maintains the nutrients, but it knocks out any "green" flavor which is handy! It's also nice that you don't have to worry about it going bad before you can use it up.
• Be sure to blend the batter until very smooth to get the greens well processed.
• If the bottoms start to brown too much before they are set, lower the heat to medium-low.
• Look for buckwheat in the natural flours section of your supermarket. It's widely available and very nutritious.
• If making for a baby who's not yet consuming cow's milk, you can use unsweetened, nondairy milk.
• I prefer to use a nonstick skillet or griddle for this recipe, though cast iron works too.
This is a thin batter that makes tender pancakes. Be sure to let them cook until the surface is almost entirely firm before you flip them over.