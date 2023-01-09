Winter writer’s block is in full effect around here. I’ve just wrapped up open enrollment at my job (how I put food on the table and keep up with my minor J. Crew addiction), have taken Landon to nine million holiday parties/gatherings/whatever you want to call them and now I need to write a column. When I say “need” I mean being the type A, enneagram six I am, I always write my columns about a month before they run. I like to be prepared. I do not like surprises. If you know me this doesn’t come as a surprise to you.
When writer’s block hits, my mind inevitably goes to Carrie Bradshaw from one of my most favorite shows of all time and her thoughts on writing an article about French fries or comparing exes to socks when writer’s block struck. Just like Carrie (aka the iconic Sarah Jessica Parker) I harass my friends and family to come up with fresh new ideas when I hit a stalemate.
After just about all of my friends and family battled either COVID-19 or the flu this fall or winter and suggested writing something about forging a path to recovery the words started to flow.
Without further ado ...
Just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean the flu and cold season has gone away. Sadly, flu season lasts well into the spring, and COVID doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Maybe you’re lucky and you just have/had a little head cold. Whatever virus is plaguing you or your crew I thought I’d throw out a few tried-and-true suggestions on how to bounce back. Most of these are pretty simplistic, but if you’re like me, it goes down a little better when I hear it from someone else. While many of these tips are common sense, it’s always good to have a little refresher. Maybe you’ll even learn something new.
Just rest. Easier said than done, right? All you mamas out there trying to care for sick little (or big) ones and your significant other who has the “man flu,” aka a common cold, I bet you put you, your symptoms and most definitely rest last. Quality sleep and enough of it are of the utmost importance when your body is trying to fight off a virus. While aiming for seven to eight hours when you’re well is the goal, adding an hour to that total is helpful when you’re under the weather. Sleep helps to boost your immune system which needs to be in fighting shape when you’re ill.
Hydrate and focus on healthy, nutritious foods. Water, healthy homemade smoothies (I’ve shared my go to recipes in this little space before), reduced sugar electrolyte beverages, clear broths and soups chock full of lean proteins and veggies (if you are feeling up to it), toast, citrus fruits, you get the picture.
Supplement your way to health? I’ve said it here before and I’ll say it again. Your diet should make up the majority of what you need. Think of vitamins or supplements as a good back up plan, way to bridge the gap on nutrients you might be missing/needing a little bit more of.
I take and recommend year-round use of a good quality probiotic, elderberry (even better if it’s homemade), multi-vitamin and magnesium for restful sleep.
I also try to get some fresh garlic worked into a broth or soup if I’m feeling under the weather. Garlic is known for its anti-viral and anti-fungal properties.
Go for a walk. While rest is important, “taking to the bed” for days isn’t exactly healthy either. Going for a walk, gentle yoga, even doing a short gentle stretching routine helps support your lymphatic system. It plays an important role in the immune system by protecting your body from outside threats, i.e. illnesses and infections, while balancing fluid levels in the body.
Try a humidifier. A cool mist humidifier adds moisture to the room/your home which helps loosen congestion and alleviate symptoms like dry nose, often associated with the heat being run. This can also help your skin which in winter months can be prone to dryness and bouts of eczema. Just make sure you are changing the water/rinsing out daily. I rinse ours out daily and at the end of each week clean with distilled white vinegar.
A cup of soothing tea with honey (local if possible) and apple cider vinegar (with the mother) you know by now is my nightly cocktail. When sick I focus on sipping warm beverages like green tea or chamomile throughout the day. I got hooked on the infamous “Medicine Ball” drink several years ago when I had an upper respiratory illness that just wouldn’t quit.
Before you empty your wallet, which is probably a little leaner after the holidays, I’m going to share an at-home dupe.
Ingredients for one serving:
8 ounces lemonade (I often buy and use the light version)
8 ounces water
Honey to taste. I try to stick with about a teaspoon (remember local if you can)
1 peppermint tea bag
1 peach tea bag
Directions: I think the easiest way to make this is to combine the water and lemonade, heating till hot in either the microwave or stovetop. I then steep the bags in this mixture for a couple of minutes. Steep based on the instructions for steeping on whatever tea you use. Pour into your favorite mug, add a little honey and voila, a hug in a mug.