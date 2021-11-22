With black Friday right around the corner and many people scoring deals whether online or in person, I thought it might be helpful to offer some suggestions for equipment needed to build a decent home gym.
Whether you’re working with a big old cinder block basement like ours, a tiny sliver of a garage like our old house in Knoxville or just a closet or corner of a room that you can shove things into, this list has something for everyone.
With the emergence of COVID-19 and a now much longer commute, my trips to the gym have become few and far between. Like I’ve mentioned before, running is my sanity. We have an old Wal-Mart treadmill that has survived multiple moves, while the incline function has not. Much like my dad, I refuse to replace something, electronics namely, until it completely stops working.
I thought today I’d share a few items that we’ve purchased over the years to build our little home gym. I’m also going to share a few items on my wish list.
What we currently have:
Treadmill
While I can’t recommend the over a decade old less than three-hundred-dollar big box one we have, as the incline function no longer works and Andy has rigged up the front to stay upright, it has lasted us a really long time proving that you don’t have to spend a lot of money for decent workout equipment. I’d love a Peleton treadmill and while I’m not holding my breath, I have friends and family who’ve purchased really great priced treadmills at places like Academy Sports, Wal-Mart and even my beloved Amazon.
Workout bench
This piece of equipment with a few dumbbells is really all you need to get a great workout in. A workout bench is so much more than just a bench press. Single arm rows, tricep dips, work your core, steps up with or without weights for a blast of cardio, the possibilities are nearly endless. Our workout bench, much like our treadmill, is ancient. I asked Andy where it came from and he thinks Dick’s. Amazon, big box stores like Wal-Mart, Dick’s, Academy Sports all offer reasonably priced options. You can spend less than one hundred dollars for a decent piece of equipment or you can spend upwards of two or three hundred dollars for a name brand. Arnold isn’t getting jacked in our basement so I’m sure we spent less than a hundred dollars for ours.
Free weights
An essential purchase when it comes to building a home gym. Working out with weights/incorporating strength training into your fitness routine is essential in building strength and really changing body composition. Remember, muscle burns more calories than fat, even when you’re at rest. We have a smattering of free weights that we’ve collected over the years. I had a handful pre-cohabitating and so did Andy. I can’t say what we’ve spent on ours over the years, but I can assure you we weren’t and aren’t purchasing top of the line free weights. At this moment we have one, two, six-, ten-, fifteen-, and thirty-five-pound free weights.
Rack
I’ll admit this is probably more of an Andy purchase/essential than something I’d buy. While it does help recreate the sensation of working out at a gym, I’m not one to bust out a bunch of pullups while getting my sweat on. While I’m also happy to use free weights, Andy wanted a rack so he could add barbells and weight plates to the mix. A power rack is going to be more supportive of heavy lifting than a smattering of free weights. We got ours at Dick’s a few years back and spent around $500. While this seems like an extravagant purchase, I’ll add that Andy doesn’t and has never belonged to a gym. Much like any large piece of workout equipment, consider this an investment. You can spend anywhere from one hundred to a cool one thousand dollars.
Workout mat
An item I have both at home and in my car. Essential for yoga, protecting my knees and providing a nonslip surface to work out on. This is an item I’ve splurged on, never spending more than one hundred dollars. I will also attest that this is an item that you can tell the difference in a decent mat, purchased specifically for your needs, i.e. yoga, or working out on and one you might pick up in a clearance bin somewhere. Do your research. Based on its intended use you can still buy a great mat at a great price. Target or Amazon can help you snag a name brand mat like Jade, a brand that plants a tree for every mat sold, yes, please.
Foam roller
I know you’re probably thinking that this isn’t a piece of workout equipment. If you are, you’d be wrong. Recovery, properly preparing for and cooling down before and after exercise is essential, especially as we age. Self-myofacial release, aka self-massage, can help relieve muscle tightness, soreness, reduce inflammation and increase flexibility. My tried and true foam roller that I’ve had for years, that I’ve gifted to friends and family, cost me less than thirty dollars. It even comes with a handy dandy little flip book showing you different ways to use your foam roller. I snagged mine years ago online. Online, big box chains and smaller fitness-based stores usually all offer foam rollers. Like any piece of equipment you’re looking to purchase, do a little research. I’ve got my eye on a heated one this Black Friday.
What I’d love to add:
A water rower
Most definitely not an essential purchase. While you can purchase an air rower for about three hundred dollars, water rowers can be a bit pricier. The biggest difference I’ve found in the two is smoothness. A water rower simulates rowing on the water. Smooth, no jerks and a fluid motion when you pull. I’ve had the pleasure of using one at our local YMCA and fell in love. While I probably won’t be adding this piece of equipment to our home gym anytime soon, a girl can dream.
A stationary bike
I’m not going to lie, I’d love to hop on the Peleton trend train for this piece of equipment as well. Several of my friends have one and I’ve had the pleasure of trying one out more than once. Man, oh man, nice, but I’m a frugal mom so I probably won’t be spending the minimum fifteen hundred dollars to purchase one anytime soon. I’ve also have several friends who have bought really nice stationary bikes that they swear by for less than five hundred dollars. Shop around, do your research, read reviews. Remember, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a good quality piece of equipment.
Adjustable dumbbells
I mentioned above that we have a smattering of free weights scattered across the floor in our basement. I’d love a set of adjustment dumbbells to not only save on space but also add a few more options to my weightlifting range. I’ve seen prices range from one hundred dollars to well over five hundred dollars. A set of digital dumbbells caught my eye while researching for this column, and I can say that this is one piece of equipment I’ll probably try to purchase this upcoming Black Friday/Cyber Monday.
Black Friday is the perfect time to purchase not only electronics, but also workout equipment. Why not purchase something that pays dividends towards your health? The J. Crew sale items and Nespresso Frother I’m sure I’ll add to my cart don’t offer that benefit.