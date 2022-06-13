If I hadn’t already spilled the secret of my age, telling you The Nelly song I’m paying homage to in this header, which was quite the jam during my Emory and Henry house party days, certainly does.
I went for a quick stroll through my neighborhood this morning, which I usually do while I take a work call or just as a stretch-my-legs kind of break, and let me tell you it was HOT, HOT, HOT!
As we approach peak summer weather, I thought I’d share a few simple tips to be mindful of as the temperatures rise.
Sunscreen — I know it feels like we just covered this topic, and we have, not once but twice, but it is just that important.
• Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply every one to two hours, especially after swimming or sweating.
• Perform outdoor activities before 10 am and after 4 pm to avoid the sun’s strongest rays.
• Choose a broad spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen with at least SPF 30. A shot glass full is just about the perfect amount for most adults. Please don’t drink the sunscreen.
The most effective sunscreens contain Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide as active ingredients. Mineral sunscreens work by reflecting UV rays. While they can appear slightly white on the skin, making most people dislike them or reach for another kind, they are more stable than chemical sunscreens.
If you’d like a refresher, read my column https://www.greenevillesun.com/features/health/love-your-health-heading-outdoors-dont-forget-the-sunscreen/article_27780b12-7ea2-522a-86ba-43bc2fedc597.html .
Hydrate — When it’s really hot out, it’s hard to know whether to reach for water or a sports/electrolyte replacement beverage. Like we’ve discussed before, water, unless you’re exerting yourself in a strenuous workout or labor for longer than fifteen/twenty minutes is fine. While low calorie options like G2 are fine for shorter bursts, extended time spent in extreme temperatures, especially while being active, calls for a good old-fashioned sports drink. Your body needs those carbs.
As tempting as that cold beer is at a summer barbecue, alcohol when it’s really hot out is a no no. Alcohol is a diuretic, promoting water loss.
When is the best time to be active? You know I like to run/workout in the morning. As the temperatures rise, my motivation declines. I’ve always been an early morning rise and grind believer, but if that just isn’t you, on hot days in the peak of summer schedule your workout for late evening. Same goes for outdoor yard work.
A few other tips to help you survive the summer heat:
• Choose light weight, lightly colored clothing.
• Stay hydrated! Besides the best way to keep you hydrated, water does a host of other good things for your body. You can also lean into hydrating fruits and veggies. Watermelon, cucumber, cantaloupe, strawberries, lettuce, celery, zucchini, tomatoes — just a few of my very favorite things are not only yummy but also hydrating.
• Don’t forget to check the backseat, never leaving a little one, whether human or furry friend in a hot car!
Keep an eye out for heat-related illnesses like heat stroke. It may present itself by the person having hot, red skin, vomiting, and/or loss of consciousness. If you notice these or any signs of heat related illnesses call 911 or visit your nearest emergency room!
Per the Mayo Clinic and their tips of what to do in an emergent situation like a heat-related illness, until EMS arrives you can try to cool the person down by putting them in a cool tub of water or cool shower, spray them with any source of cool water, if ice packs are handy, place those or cool wet towels on areas such as the neck and armpits.