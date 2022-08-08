Gummies, cheese and Goldfish. The three items guaranteed to be missing from Landon’s lunchbox. I used to give her part of my smoothie every morning, she loved avocado and listed her favorite food as broccoli. While as she approaches six she’s gotten a little better, those threes and fours were rough.
Do you wonder if the kiddo in your life is getting all they need through their diet? Do they need a vitamin? Do you take one?
While any pediatrician or dietician will most certainly tell you they prefer little ones (and big ones) get their nutrition through food, especially fruits, veggies, healthy sources of protein, dairy and whole grains, if you’ve got a picky eater on your hand, a little one with dietary restrictions due to allergies or one following a strict diet due to beliefs, then supplements might not be a bad idea to help fill the gap/meet the nutritional needs missing from their diet.
I advised the same thing in this little space before. Here is the link to read my column about supplements for adults https://www.greenevillesun.com/accent/love-your-health-supplements/article_dcd33ea8-2c0c-5f0f-962c-1d48e4275907.html .
Much like adults, a multivitamin is a good safe place to start in meeting overall nutritional gaps. Today I thought we’d cover a roundup of some of the best ones I’ve found (looking at price, nutrition, availability and likelihood your child will actually consume).
Without further ado…
Zarbee’s Naturals Complete Toddler Multivitamin & Children’s Complete Multivitamin + Immune. We are a big fan of Zarbee’s in our house. Their cough syrup made with dark honey and ivy leaf is a lifesaver when allergies turn into a nasty cold featuring a runny nose and dry cough. I like Zarbee’s products because they are gelatin, high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavor and sweeteners, plus gluten free. You can buy these via Amazon and most grocery, pharmacy, and big box chain stores for around 14 to 15 dollars.
Smarty Pants Kids Daily Multivitamin. Non-GMO, no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners in addition to being free of many common food allergens like milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish allergens, shellfish, soy, gluten and wheat all while coming in at less than 18 dollars.
OLLY Kids Multi + Probiotic Gummy Multivitamin. Serving up a yummy blend of vitamins A, C, D, E, Bs and Zinc plus a dose of probiotics to help support gut health (and we know good health starts with the gut) makes this one a no brainer. Made with no artificial colors or flavors and gluten free this brand comes in less than 17 dollars per bottle and like all the other vitamins I’ve shared today can be found online, and at most grocery, pharmacy and big box chain stores like Target and Wal-Mart.
Flintstones Superbeans Multivitamin (Landon’s pick). Who doesn’t recall the chalky hard Flintstone vitamins of their youth? These are like jellybeans! Major upgrade. Packed with key nutrients and free from artificial flavors, sweeteners, and gelatin, in addition to still being the number one recommended vitamin brand for kiddos, which soothes this six’s soul, Landon will actually eat these. I have tried several different varieties of multivitamins for both Landon and me and I never hear a tiny squeak of complaint when these are on her breakfast plate.
Rainbow Light Active Health Teen Multivitamin. I’m a big fan of this brand as it’s usually the brand I go to for my daily women’s multivitamin, in addition to taking their prenatal when I was pregnant with Landon. While the rest of the ones I recommended are targeted more towards little ones, teens are often overlooked. My goodness, if you recall what you ate as a teen, I’d hardly say it was well rounded. A nutty bar with a Dr. Pepper before 8th grade B team basketball is hardly the fuel of champions. The reviews for this brand even say it’s been known to help with skin/works toward more clear skin. Another soft spot for teens. Amazon, most major grocery stores, pharmacies and big box chains carry Rainbow Light. While this brand can be a tad pricier than some of the others I’ve listed today, it still comes in at right around 26 dollars for a 90-count bottle.
Landon also either takes an elderberry supplement or takes some of the homemade elderberry syrup I take daily from a sweet local neighbor. We usually just do elderberry in the winter but with allergies as crazy as they’ve been lately, we pretty much stay on that elderberry train year-round.
Does your little one take a multivitamin? Do you? Brand you both like? Don’t leave this momma hanging.