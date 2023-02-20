A fan of clutter I am not. If it’s not being used, it gets donated or tossed.
You might be wondering why I’m writing about clutter for a healthy living column? Remember, good health isn’t just eating fruits and veggies and exercising. True health encompasses so much more. Hanging onto things that no longer serve you has no benefits, whether they be the pair of jeans you could only wear when you got mono that time in the 10th grade, or a can of organic pumpkin you bought thinking you were going to make something healthy, but it expired two years ago. You get the picture?
Today I thought I’d share just a few ideas to get you started. So, without further ado:
• It’s time to go through your closet. If you are like my old college roomie and just like to toss everything into the closet hoping it will disappear, then it’s really time to get serious. Andy brought home an Alf stuffy the other day from his parents’ closet. It was clean-out time for my in-laws, for sure.
One of the best tips I can offer (and sadly I didn’t come up with this myself) is to hang all your clothes in your closet so the hooks are pointing towards you. When you wear something, simply turn it the other way. At the end of the year or season it’s time to donate the items you didn’t wear or turn around.
• It’s time to go through your child’s room. While it’s easier to go through Landon’s closet, as she’s not tempted to hang on to those mono jeans, her toys and stuffies are a whole other story. I like to take a trash bag and go to town when Landon isn’t home. Save yourself the time and tears. There are plenty of places that take gently used toys and stuffies.
Please be mindful when you’re donating clothes, toys, or whatever, if you’d be embarrassed to wear it (really old, completely out of fashion, in bad shape), then maybe it needs to go to the trash bin instead of the donation bin.
• It’s time to go through your pantry. If you have spices, canned items, stale crackers at the back of the cabinet from that time the stomach bug wiped out the entire lot (you get my drift?), then take them all out, wipe out those shelves and drawers and, for heaven’s sake, check the dates. My Mamaw thought expiration dates were more of a suggestion than a hard-and-fast rule.
• It’s time to upgrade the linens. Are you still using towels that you received as a wedding or graduation gift? Target, Marshalls, Walmart, Home Goods, etc., make some lovely, yet affordable, options that feel like a luxurious upgrade. I realized this the other day when I was putting out some towels for friends stopping through town. Trying to find a washcloth and towel that matched and didn’t look like it had been put through the ringer was a challenge. Doesn’t take much to tempt me to use those Target gift cards from Christmas. Honestly, it’s a miracle they made it until February.
• Maybe it’s time for a yard sale. “One man’s junk is another man’s treasure.” While I am not much of a yard sale attendee (if you know me this doesn’t come as a shock to you) I sure do love some fresh dollars in my pocket. Hey, adult braces are expensive.
• Tackle the decluttering room by room. You can do a room one weekend at a time. Don’t make yourself and everyone else in your house miserable by spending one day going through every nook and cranny in your house on a cleaning/decluttering rampage.
• Deep breathe. It took you more than one day to accumulate all these things so don’t expect to declutter/Marie Kondo your life in a day.