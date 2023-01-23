Welcome to 2023. Body positivity starts now. The prophet Lizzo asks us how we are supposed to love someone else when we don’t like ourselves? Girl, speak the truth.
The beginning of a new year is always flooded with messages and images of quick weight loss, body resets, the latest fitness and diet craze, and my personal favorite, spring and summer clothing aka bathing suits. I do not need to see an image of a bikini when the weather is in the single digits, and I’ve just eaten my weight in peppermint bark.
As much as I love Lizzo and speak on body positivity, I struggle just like the rest of you. While my diet and workout routines have largely been the same for the last twenty years, perimenopause, a slow yet steady “softness” especially around the middle is a real thing for all of us ladies in our late 30’s, 40’s and beyond.
While I would never tell you to do the cayenne pepper juice cleanse, I am going to share some healthy things to incorporate into your life in 2023.
Without further ado:
• Probiotics — I have been a religious taker of good probiotics for years. I’ve shared my personal recommendations in this little space before (Biokult and Seed). I’ve also gone to a health food store and asked for their recommendation.
While I will always promote the real deal over a supplement, I know many aren’t a fan of sauerkraut, tempeh, kombucha and yogurt, just to name a few foods rich in probiotics. Even moi, who loves a good sauerkraut doesn’t always incorporate these healthy foods into my everyday diet. Like any supplement, I think of it as a good insurance plan.
A healthy gut is so important in preventing a slew of illnesses. Probiotics have been shown to help with gastrointestinal issues like irritable bowel, allergies, and even urinary infections.
• Weightlifting — Being strong is always in. While cardio is great for heart health and weight loss, strength training builds and maintains muscle mass in turn helping your body burn off fuel, aka food, rather than storing it as fat thus gaining muscle and helping you achieve your goals at the same time. Not too shabby.
Strength training is also important in helping maintain bone strength. My family has a long history of osteoporosis. Osteoporosis occurs when bones become porous and weak, making them more prone to breaks. One of the best things you can do for osteoporosis is movement, specifically weight training. Strong muscles lead to strong bones, helping minimize the risk of breaks and fractures from osteoporosis.
Since we are speaking on self-love, feeling better about ourselves, strength training has also been shown to help reduce symptoms of depression. A study in the June 2018 issue of JAMA psychiatry found that people with mild to moderate depression who performed resistance training two or more days a week saw a reduction in their symptoms compared with people who did not.
So how do we embrace our curves, love our body for what it is and not how we want it to look? While being healthy and maintaining a healthy body weight/BMI is important, don’t let the picture perfect images we see on Instagram, in magazines, streaming on our television, our favorite clothing retailer affect how we see ourselves. Embrace all your body does for you. When you move your body be thankful for legs that carry you down the road, strong arms to embrace those you love and a stomach that may not be what it was at twenty-one but carried a little one through pregnancy.
How are you starting 2023? How do you stay positive? Move your body? I’ll be right here with you, moving my body in a healthy way and embracing my body for what it is right now, not what it looked like at 21.