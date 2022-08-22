Work, back-to-school business, after-school activities, monkeypox, covid, the news... these are all just a few of the things that seem to run through my mind on a loop.
All my good intentions about keeping my stressors in check and staying calm and centered, often go right out the window for me. I’ve shared in previous columns that I’m a six on the Enneagram personality test. To label myself as a “worrier” is putting it mildly.
(Check out this link at www.greenevillesun.com/accent/love-your-health-stop-stressing-out/article_85920244-8c70-5e39-ab7c-effc28ae7c12.html. The tips I talk about in that column certainly still apply today.)
In this week’s column, I’m sharing few of the things that I do to help make me feel like I’m managing stress — rather than allowing it to manage me:
• Self-care — Strolling the aisles of Marshalls with an iced coffee (almond or oat milk, please), applying a facial mask or watching Netflix (“Bad Vegan,” the new season of “The Bachelorette” or “Real Housewives of Dubai”) are a few of my picks. Sitting outside when the temperatures drop a little in the evening, reading a book, or simply hanging out with my little crew are also favored activities. Getting a pedicure, running in the morning, or enjoying a cup of extra sleepy-time tea (with a splash of apple cider vinegar and a teaspoon of honey) while I read are also a few other things that fill my self-care cup. Whatever self-care looks like to you, make time for it. Remember you can’t pour from an empty cup.
• Meditation, Yoga Or Whatever Entices You To Slow Down — I love doing a 5-10 minute yoga or guided meditation, especially before bed. It helps me tremendously to go to sleep with my mind cleared and in a peaceful state, rather than letting the day’s events, or something embarrassing I did a decade ago, play on an endless loop as soon when my head hits the pillow. I like to use my Peloton app for guided yoga or meditation, but there is a wonderful variety of free ones online as well.
• Stretching — I have really been trying to set aside ten minutes at least three times a week for a gentle, full-body stretch. I’m currently training for a half -hour, after a very long hiatus from training. As much as I loathe slowing down, my body has been much happier this go around by incorporating stretching and rest days. Again, for this, I use my Peloton app, but I have also used and enjoyed gentle stretching videos that I’ve found on YouTube.
• Audiobooks — Currently, I’m listening to “The Girl He Used to Know,” by Tracey Garvis-Graves, and “Book Lovers,” by Emily Henry. (I know this is very much a bandwagon book, but ask me if that bothers me.) I love to take a 10-minute walking break, whether I’m working at home or at the office, and listening to an audiobook. Audiobooks also make my 45-minute commute about a 1,000 times more pleasurable. Do yourself a favor and lose yourself in an audiobook instead of the news. There is also nothing I love more than to stop on my way home from work and get a half-caffeinated, iced latte, and lose myself in an audiobook. I come home relaxed, refreshed and ready to engage with my little family.
What do you do to make time for yourself? Unplug? Unwind? How have your coping strategies changed since the beginning of the pandemic? Please don’t keep your anxious-hearted friend in the dark.