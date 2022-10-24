Even though Starbucks brought back the pumpkin spice latte in August, I can’t even begin to think of drinking a hot beverage until the temperatures drop somewhere below the 80-degree mark. If you live in East Tennessee, you shouldn’t hold your breath for that to happen until well into October.
If you’ve been reading this column for a bit or happen to be a close friend or family, or employed at one of our local coffee shops, you know I love pumpkin.
Muffins, breads, in my chili, in my coffee, I’m gaga for pumpkin.
Today I thought we’d cover a few of the reasons pumpkin is good for you and how you can incorporate it into more than just your fall drink order. Not that it’s really pumpkin anyway.
Did you know that pumpkin is actually a fruit? Just like the old tomato, it fools many.
Not only is it great for your eyes, it’s also an immune booster. Packed with vitamin A and lutein, it helps ward off macular degeneration and cataracts. It’s also heart healthy. High in potassium, vitamin C and fiber, all key in helping prevent heart disease.
Like I mentioned above, it’s beneficial for your immune system. With colds, flu and the lovely tummy bug circulating like mad once school is back in session, who couldn’t use a little immune system support? Just one cup of pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling) provides you with ten milligrams of Vitamin C, a major player in immune support.
Pumpkin also helps keep you full. Since it packs a fiber punch, three grams of fiber per cup, while being low in calories this is a great way to help keep you full longer. Important for weight loss and maintenance.
You might be wondering how do I incorporate it into my diet. What about roasting those yummy yet super healthy seeds in the oven? You can go spicy, sweet or salty just by changing up your seasoning selection.
I love pumpkin added to chili or soup, added to a smoothie, make your own at home healthy pumpkin spice latte, sub it for oil in your baking dishes, make those yummy two ingredient pumpkin cookies with a can of pumpkin and a box of spice cake mix, the possibilities are endless.
You should know I wouldn’t leave you without providing a new, yummy, and of course healthy recipe.
Without further ado…
Here is a healthy pumpkin bread recipe from the blog “The Clean Eating Couple.” Easy to make with pantry staples, this is a delicious healthy fall dessert!
BEST HEALTHY PUMPKIN BREAD RECIPE
Serves: 8 (1-inch slices)
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 egg room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 cup maple syrup
1 cup pumpkin puree
1.5 cups whole wheat flour or oat flour
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon cloves
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a greased 8x4 loaf pan.
In a bowl, mix together olive oil, egg, vanilla extract, maple syrup and pumpkin puree.
Stir in flour, spices, baking powder and baking soda.
Pour batter into a greased 8x4 loaf pan. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the center of the bread.