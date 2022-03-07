Welp, my dad just stopped reading this one. Pelvic floor health is one of those things that you don’t really think about until it’s all you can think about. If you’ve had a baby, you’re no longer 21, you probably know what I’m talking about.
I wish with all my heart that I would have done therapy after having my daughter. Being a somewhat older first-time mom, yet still not having a clue what I was doing, I don’t think I realized how much of an effect childbirth had on my pelvic floor health until I was long past when my insurance would cover this claim.
While you’re probably familiar with the term “pelvic floor,” especially you ladies, you might not know what all it entails. Your pelvic floor supports the bladder, colon, and rectum in their daily functions. Don’t think this is a problem just for us ladies, because we aren’t lucky enough aka childbirth, monthly cycles, menopause, thanks a lot Eve, men can also experience these same issues.
Again, your pelvic muscles aren’t something you probably give a lot of thought to until they start acting up. Urinary leakage, prolapse, which can cause a sensation of pressure, not being able to fully empty your bladder, constipation, and a host of not-so-fun symptoms. It is reported that nearly one-quarter of women face pelvic floor disorders.
Because I’m not a physical therapist, I thought I’d consult with a former co-worker and friend. Today’s column and the next, will have answers from a knowledgeable and experienced physical therapist. Dr. Anthony Tullock is a native of Greene County. He is an Army veteran and has practiced physical therapy for 20-plus years. He holds multiple degrees in the field of physical therapy as well as numerous certifications such as: Certified Ergonomic Assessment Specialist, Certified Essential Functions Evaluator, Certified Functional Capacity Evaluator, Certified Clinical Instructor via American Physical Therapy Association, FMT movement specialist, just to list a few.
Without further ado …
Tips: Drink at least 64 ounces of water per day during a 12-hour period while limiting coffee, fruit juices and alcohol as they tend to irritate the bladder. Do not strain to urinate, attempt to relax the muscles completely to allow more complete elimination.
Exercises you can do at home include walking, swimming, and biking. These low-intensity activities can help overall general health. Of course, attempt to train the pelvic floor with Kegel exercises. Most women are familiar with these but yes, gentlemen, they can also help you! Treatments may include exercise for postural correction, hips, and back musculature.
When to seek therapy. When urinary incontinence begins to run your life, including increased frequency, urgency and even discomfort. Given the area where the pelvic floor is located, treatment is very intimate and one should seek a PT who specializes in pelvic floor dysfunction.