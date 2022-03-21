A sharp pain in your heel, before Dr. Google even has a chance to respond, you’ve probably heard or someone has suggested you’re suffering from plantar fasciitis.
For those of you who don’t know what this common ailment and cause of foot pain, especially pain in the heel, is, let’s review. Plantar fasciitis is the flat band of tissue, aka ligament, that connects your heel bone to your toes, supporting the ever-important arch of your foot. If it’s not inflamed or strained, it’s probably not something you pay much attention to. However, when you have that telltale ache, feeling of a painful bruise all the way to a stabbing pain in your heel, plantar fasciitis might be all you think about.
If you’ve never been plagued with this annoying and painful condition, you’re probably wondering how in the world it happens and especially how you might prevent it.
Plantar fasciitis knows no prejudice. Young, old, male, female, race, it can affect anyone, especially those who are on their feet a lot. Those with naturally high arches or flat feet, overweight, on their feet a lot especially on hard surfaces, have an excessive pronation or wear shoes that don’t fit are especially susceptible to this painful condition.
Plantar fasciitis seems to plague those who deal with this condition most, first thing in the morning, with the first few steps they take. It often eases up a little as you get moving, but of course can come back with a vengeance as you proceed with your day, especially if you end up on your feet quite a bit.
Since I’ve explained before, a doctor I am not, I thought we’d let Dr. Tullock take it from here.
How is this diagnosed? Plantar fasciitis or PF is usually diagnosed following a review of the history, a thorough physical examination and possibly a diagnostic ultrasound to check for thickening of the plantar fascia. Radiographs are usually not necessary but may be utilized to rule out other pathologies.
Treated? Most recent studies have found eccentric loading of the tissue is the best for long term relief. Eccentrics are where muscle fibers are contracting yet the tissue is being elongated.
Simple over the counter treatments or exercises I can do at home? Typical over the counter analgesics, aka pain relievers like Tylenol, Aleve, Advil, you get the picture, may provide temporary relief but for long term relief one should perform the above recommended eccentric loading. To perform an eccentric heel raise, one must first perform a concentric heel raise. This can be done while standing on the bottom stair of a staircase with the balls of your feet on the step and the heels hanging over the edge. Next simply perform a heel raise by coming up on your tiptoes. Now for the important part, the eccentric, slowly lower your heels to where they are below the toes.
Ways to prevent it? Wearing properly fitting shoes and insoles during workouts and while at work. Sorry ladies, those great-looking Manolo Blahniks don’t cut the mustard here. Regular stretching of the plantar fascia and calves will also help in prevention of PF.
Link to gluten intolerance or consumption? While Dr. Tullock advised that he has not seen any correlation between gluten and PF in recent studies, I’ve always been one to believe if there is something that might help/a holistic approach I’m all for it. It’s your body! Do your research, talk to your primary care provider, ask friends or family if they’ve dealt with PF, what worked for them.