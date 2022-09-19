Falling leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, hayrides and tissues. Wait a minute, one of these things doesn’t fit.
Allergies for me are worst in the fall. Ragweed and mold namely. Mold is one of Andy’s worst triggers and there is a big field of ragweed right next door (one of my worst allergens) so along with all the beauty that fall brings comes the not so fun symptoms of sinus pressure, itchy watery eyes and headaches. It’s also so much fun to play the game of — is it covid or just allergies?
Since I don’t love popping pills and I already get weekly allergy shots, I try to find relief in natural remedies as often as I can.
I diffuse peppermint essential oil in both our bedroom and in Landon’s. Plus, when a nasty sinus headache comes my way, I’ll rub a little on my temples. The GreeneHouse (a local jewel) also sells these lovely little pre-made ones that you can apply to pressure points such as your temples and under your nose. The peppermint oil feels deliciously cooling as well.
Since this isn’t my first tango with allergies — or heck, even allergy shots (I’m currently on round two) — I thought I’d share a column I wrote last spring for those who read online.
For a refresher, read www.greenevillesun.com/living/love-your-health-bless-you/article_511beac8- e0ba-564d-af4b-7da853511cb8.html.
In addition to diffusing and a recap of last year’s column, I thought we could cover additional, more natural ways to help alleviate, and hopefully, even prevent nasty seasonal allergies.
I’ve discussed in this little space before how much of a believer I am in acupuncture. While searching online one day when I was having a particularly nasty sinus headache, I stumbled across ways to utilize acupuncture/pressure points (don’t worry no at home needles.)
The video/article I read advised using the index fingers of each hand and pressing at the base of your nose. This is for relief of pressure in your sinuses. Additionally, you can press at the top of each of your inner eyebrows. Doing this, it advised, helps relieve pressure in your forehead. The video/article recommended spending around three minutes holding each point.
The video/article I stumbled upon was from the Cleveland Clinic. It was free, simple and I thought helped with my weather/fall-induced sinus headache. YouTube, the world wide web also provides many free options for at home, simple, safe stretches, utilizing pressure points to help with many simplistic things that might ail you.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that I also believe in the healing powers of food. Did you know the foods you eat particularly seasonal food can help with your seasonal allergies?
• BROCCOLI — Landon listed this as her favorite food for her little All About Me at Mother’s Day Out. While I appreciate her lying for me, as gummies and French fries are actually her favorite food, I do try to feed my little crew broccoli a couple times a week.
Broccoli is high in allergy-relieving vitamin C, and it’s a member of the crucifer family, which along with sometimes providing a little gas (just take a Beano) have been shown to help clear up blocked sinuses.
We know vitamin C has been shown to help ease cold and allergy symptoms. You’re in luck as both raw and cooked broccoli packs a serious punch in the vitamin C category.
• KALE — Not just a weird hippie food. Rich in vitamin A, a vitamin shown to help improve allergy symptoms, it’s also rich in vitamin C. I love it massaged in a salad, thrown into soups and frozen, blended up in a smoothie. Homemade kale chips are a must try, too!
• GARLIC — Packed with quercetin, a major player in the fight against seasonal allergies, garlic has also been shown to help reduce inflammation in the system, give the immune system a much-needed boost, very helpful when your body is trying to fight off a cold and allergies, and so much more. Don’t skip on this powerhouse of a food. I know everyone worries about bad breath, but have you had roasted garlic? Worth it.
• CARROTS — Not just for those baby blues. Chock full of beta-carotene, shown to help fight off ragweed specifically. Ragweed is an allergy trigger of mine. While the empty lot chock full of ragweed next door doesn’t help, carrots do. They make a daily appearance in my diet. Raw, air fried, roasted and in a carrot souffle, carrots sure are a yummy way to help achieve your daily dose of vitamin-rich veggies.
Last but certainly not least, pumpkin. To me it’s not Fall until I’ve had an oat milk pumpkin spice latte and sampled all the pumpkin flavored items Trader Joe’s busts out as soon as the temperature drops below ninety. Pumpkin is rich in allergy-fighting carotenoids. Think outside the box when it comes to pumpkin. I love it in chili, soups, the possibilities are nearly endless, not just sweet treats.
Make sure you read my next column as I am going to highlight some of my favorite fall-flavored healthy pumpkin foods.