Fall Allergies

Sick of seasonal allergies? Some additions to your diet may be one way to help. Carrots, for example, are chock full of beta-carotene, which has been shown to help fight off ragweed allergies specifically. Broccoli, kale and garlic can also be helpful in fighting off colds and allergies.

 Photo via MetroCreative

Jessica Barnett is a Southwest Virginia girl married to a Greeneville native, a mom, personal trainer, certified fitness nutrition specialist, runner, herbivore and ice cream lover. To learn about working with Jessica, prospective clients may email jcbarnett616@gmail.com.