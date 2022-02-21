Did that title grab your attention? Good. While this might be a little skewed, and please don’t take up smoking because you now think it’s only as dangerous as sitting down to watch your favorite show, like it or not, we have become a sedentary people. Sitting all day hunched over a computer, riding or driving everywhere you need to go, sitting in the stands as your kids or grandkids play sports, sitting in the drive-thru for food, coffee, the bank, grocery store. You get the picture.
Today I thought we’d cover some small and very manageable tools to make 2022 one of movement, health and joy.
Walking meetings. Speaking of sitting hunched over a computer, this simple trick is one I started years ago as a lovely former boss of mine used to make nearly all our meetings walking ones. While so many of us work from home now, for many of the calls I take I can just use that stock image of myself and walk as I join. Even better, for those webinars that at least for me, especially after lunch, make those eyelids a little heavy.
Do not eat lunch in front of your computer. I repeat, do not eat lunch in front of your computer. I am extremely guilty of this one. I will say that on the days I work in the office I do this so I can take my lunch to walk around our building. Taking the 15, 30 minutes, even an hour to yourself, you lucky dog you, is a necessity you’ve earned. Eating while you work, text, scroll, often makes us consume more, making unhealthier choices as we aren’t aware of what we are putting in our mouth. Taking a few moments, even better if a little fresh air is included, being mindful of your surroundings including the food in front of you helps aid in digestion and so much more.
Take the stairs. I do this mainly because I fear deeply of being stuck on an elevator, but the extra cardio sure doesn’t hurt. Studies have also shown that taking the stairs aids in energizing you.
Give dry January a try. Family drama, holiday gatherings, end of year work stress are all things that turn that one glass of wine into two or three. Why not try starting off the New Year by taking the first 31 days without alcohol? This gives you some time to reflect on your relationship with alcohol and has numerous health benefits including restful sleep improvement.
A new pair of kicks. When was the last time you refreshed your sneakers? Like we’ve reviewed in this little space before, 300 to 500 miles, or every six to eight months, is about the lifeline for your sneakers, especially those that serve as your primary pair for fitness. You don’t have to tell me twice to go shopping.
Talk to someone. Therapist, friend, priest, pastor, spiritual advisor, whoever it may be, find someone to open up to. Keeping it all bottled up isn’t healthy. Getting it off your chest, even better having someone to help you understand how you’re feeling, making sense of things and helping you weigh important decisions is good for the body, mind and soul.
Meatless Monday. Why not make 2022 the year you give up meat one day a week? Help out Mother Nature, increase longevity, decrease your risk of heart disease and cancer, and easy on the wallet.
Stretch. Starting up a new fitness routine can be scary and seem like a big-time commitment. Many people tell me they just don’t have time to stretch. I’m telling you to make time. Stretching improves flexibility, very important as we age, aids in decreased stress, reduces risk of injury, improves blood flow and circulation, the list goes on. Even five minutes can make a difference. I like to take those five minutes after a run and foam roll. I allow myself the guilty pleasure of catching up on my Instagram feed, which is mainly bachelor/bachelorette spoilers. Improved mental and physical health.
Don’t make a New Year’s resolution. Why not make an “anti-resolution” in 2022? An anti-resolution is a commitment to stop doing something. For many this looks like cutting back on social media, saying yes to everyone but yourself, procrastinating, you get the picture. Many people, myself included, are guilty of making large, often completely unrealistic New Year’s resolutions. Instead of saying “I’m going to lose 30 pounds” why not make an anti-resolution like “stop focusing on the scale and start focusing on how I feel.”
Are you making a New Year’s resolution? What about giving an anti-resolution a try? I’d love to hear from you.