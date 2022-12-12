As we approach the end of the year and you have an FSA (flexible spending account), you might be ready to embark on a spending spree or what Andy likes to say occurs when J. Crew offers up their day after Thanksgiving sales.
If you have an HSA (health savings account) lucky for you. Those funds roll over year to year so no need to go crazy. Even though you don’t have a time limit on spending those dollars, I thought today would be a good time to talk about spending them wisely.
First let’s start off by reviewing what an HSA, and an FSA are. A HSA (or health savings account) is a way for you to contribute a certain dollar amount each year to use specifically for eligible medical expenses. The money you contribute to an HSA is tax-deductible, and withdrawals are tax-free as long as you use the funds for qualified medical expenses. Many employers contribute money to your HSA each year to help with those out-of-pocket medical expenses.
A FSA, or Flexible Spending Account, is an account you put money into that you use to pay for certain out-of-pocket health care costs. You don’t pay taxes on this money. Many employers also contribute money to an FSA to help with those out-of-pocket medical expenses. The big difference in an FSA and an HSA is an HSA also works as a savings account, with the money rolling over each year and many people using it as an additional method to save for retirement. An FSA is a use it or lose it account. At the end of the year any unused dollars don’t roll over, so if you have an FSA as you read this column and you still have funds in it, it’s time to get to spending. An FSA is employer sponsored while an HSA is owned by you. You can open an HSA even if your employer doesn’t offer one.
While most people use their FSA or HSA to pay co-pays, medical bills and prescriptions, there is so much more you can spend those dollars on.
Your future is so bright you gotta wear shades. The optometrist! I’ve most definitely used my HSA to cover the cost of new lenses, frames, eye exam for Landon and even my blue ray blocking glasses. Reading glasses and bifocals bought at the pharmacy or trendy boutique, yep, all approved purchases.
Time to get poked. Try acupuncture. You know I love my monthly acupuncture appointments. I go to treat my old runners’ knee, anxiety, have used it to help with infertility, the list goes on. If you’re on the fence and have some unused funds, why not give it a try?
Maybe the chiropractor is more your style. Your FSA or HSA funds can be used there as well.
Don’t forget those pearly whites. While I do wish my HSA would cover teeth whitening, alas it does not. Neither does an FSA. Most of the other costs you might incur during your visit to your dentist are. Whether you have a co-pay, deductible, need a cleaning, filling and even braces. Andy Barnett is utilizing those funds right now as he reenters his teen years. I’ve told him having braces while teaching and coaching middle schoolers really helps him relate more to his students. He hasn’t found the humor in that joke yet. You can also use your HSA/FSA to purchase that sexy nighttime mouthguard to help with teeth grinding. My college roommate Laura used to sport one every night. Once her earrings came off and the mouthguard went in, you knew we weren’t going back out to any social functions.
Fill up that medicine cabinet. Maybe you’re also traveling somewhere tropical over winter break. Hey, jealousy. Now’s the time to buy sunscreen, cold and flu medicine, pain relievers, thermometers, allergy medicine, motion sickness medicine, the list goes on and on.
Family planning. Whether you’re trying to add another bundle of joy to your crew or avoid, your HSA or FSA can help cover expenses like infertility treatments/medicines or birth control medication. Breast pump supplies, pregnancy test kits and many other items are covered under the family planning eligible expenses.
Like I mentioned above, the big difference between an FSA and an HSA is the use it or lose it aspect. Many people use their HSA as another way to plan for retirement. If you don’t have any major medical costs on the horizon utilizing your HSA as an additional means to save for retirement is a wise path to choose.
But don’t take my word for it. A financial planner I am not. When it comes to retirement or utilizing your FSA or HSA, check with a knowledgeable financial or your plan advisor. Double check with the IRS (I’m linking their list of qualified expenses below) because the last thing I want to do is get you in trouble with Uncle Sam. www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/p502.pdf