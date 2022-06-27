If you’ve ever read this column, sharing my little corner of the world, you know I love a good smoothie. In fact, I start most everyday with one.
While the one I make most mornings is just a handful of frozen leftover fruit and some spinach about to go bad, saved by the freezer, as much as I enjoy my little concoction I also enjoy mixing things up.
Nothing quite says summer to me like a cool refreshing drink. During the winter I’ll eat oats, homemade muffins, you get the picture. Once the temperatures start to rise, I want nothing more than a refreshing smoothie to start my day.
I’ll reshare the one I make every day and some new ones I found that I can’t wait to try.
You might be asking why go to the trouble of making my own at home when I can get one at many coffee places or in the juice section at a local convenience store or grocer/big box chain?
I’m so glad you asked, most premade smoothies and even the ones you might get in a coffee shop or fancy juice place contain excess sugar, corn syrup, partially hydrogenated vegetable oils, artificial flavors, and chemical preservatives. When made at home you can control what you put in, adding healthy carbs, good for you fats, protein and fiber.
Without further ado.
BEST PEANUT BUTTER SMOOTHIE
SOURCE: A Couple Cooks https://www.acouplecooks.com/peanut-butter-smoothie/
3 tablespoons peanut butter
2 medium ripe bananas (room temperature)
1 1/2 cups ice
3/4 cup milk or nondairy milk (like almond, oat or coconut milk)
Place all ingredients in a blender, breaking the banana into pieces. Blend until smooth. This recipe makes two small smoothies.
If you’d like, add 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract for more of a milkshake flavor (optional).
ACAI-PEANUT PROTEIN SHAKE
SOURCE: Bon Appetit
1 3.5-ounce packet frozen unsweetened açaí purée
1 cup almond milk
1 cup frozen strawberries
⅓ cup vanilla protein powder
2 tablespoons natural peanut butter
Blend açai purée, almond milk, strawberries, protein powder, and peanut butter in a blender until smooth. Serve immediately. Makes one smoothie.
HEALTHY COFFEE SMOOTHIE
SOURCE: Sweet Pea Chef blog
1 tablespoon ground coffee un-brewed, (not instant coffee)
1 tablespoon peanut butter
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk (or milk of choice)
1/4 cup brewed coffee, chilled (try my organic coffee beans)
1/2 frozen banana (the riper, the sweeter)
raw honey, as needed, for sweetness (and if not vegan)
ice, as needed to thicken
Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Add more ice if too runny or more almond milk if too thick. Serve immediately. Makes one smoothie.
This Healthy Coffee Smoothie recipe is ready in 5 minutes and is so much healthier and tastier than the sugar-filled coffee shop drinks. Coffee, meet smoothie!
Do you drink smoothies? Favorite recipe? What is your go to breakfast come summer? Don’t be shy, please share.