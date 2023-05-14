I thought since we just covered how to have a “hot girl summer," it’s time to take that advice out for a spin, preferably somewhere warm.
Now, for me, a summer vacation isn’t really a vacation unless my toes are in the sand. While I realize many prefer the mountains and cooler temperatures, that is not me.
With summer break so close I can taste it, let’s talk about ways to have an active vacation. Please know this doesn’t mean that I think your next trip should be to a “wellness detox spa” or a running camp. While I’d love to attend a running camp (specifically Zap in Boone, North Carolina), the content today is really just how to incorporate intentional movement and a little bit of health into your next vacay.
• Try to move each day. While I certainly think vacation should be about rest and recharging your batteries, both mentally and physically, not moving at all for an entire trip isn’t the best plan either. Maybe this week or two (you lucky dog you) will give you a break from your usual routine and a chance to walk more than run, do yoga and stretch instead of the high impact aerobics you frequent.
• Don’t drink all your meals. I recently read (per a University of Georgia study) that people drink more than double the amount of alcohol on vacation than they normally would — an average of 16 drinks a week while away. Yikes! You’ve probably gathered, if you’ve been reading my column for a while, that while I’m not a teetotaler, but I’m also not one to overindulge. I don’t love how more than one drink makes me feel, especially now that I’m in my 40s. If you do partake — and don’t beat yourself up about enjoying yourself on vacation — go for naturally lower-in-sugar-and-calories wine or a wine spritzer. You may also consider a glass of champagne, if you’re feeling fancy, or light beer, if you’re a beer drinker. Remember to drink plenty of water before, after, and in between drinks. The bachelor/bachelorette franchise likes to stick to a two drink per night rule, and if it’s good enough for my beloved show, it’s good enough for me.
• Pack some snacks. Hit up a grocery store for some healthier options rather than hitting up the hotel breakfast buffet every morning. We usually try to stick to one meal dining out per day. This helps both the wallet and waistline.
• Put down your phone. Read a book, go for a walk, connect with your partner/friend/parent/sibling over a meal instead of eating while you both look at your phone. I gave you plenty of beach reads to choose from last week.
• Don’t forget to pack the sunscreen. You thought I’d skip covering the topic yet again? Not on my watch.
SUN PROTECTION TIPS
Here are a few tips and reminders about sun protection from an older column of mine:
• Apply sunscreen liberally twenty minutes before sun exposure. Reapply every one to two hours, especially after swimming or sweating.
• Choose a broad spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen with at least SPF 30. A shot glass full is just about the perfect amount for most adults. Please don’t drink the sunscreen.
• The most effective sunscreens contain Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide as active ingredients.
Mineral sunscreens work by reflecting UV rays. While they can appear slightly white on the skin, making most people dislike them or reach for another kind, they are more stable than chemical sunscreens.
My dermatologist recommended these brands for mineral sunscreen:
• Neutrogena Pure and Free Baby;
• Banana Boat-Simply Protect Baby or Simply Protect Kids;
• Blue Lizard for Sensitive Skin, and
• CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen.
You can find all of these at most big-box chains like Walmart or Target, most grocery stores, online — you get the drift.
No sunscreen is 100% effective, not even SPF 100. Because of this you really should double dip aka wear both sunscreen and cover yourself with sleeves/pants, even better clothing with UPF protection and a wide brimmed hat. Shade from direct sunlight if you are out for an extended period i.e., sunbathing or a day at the beach or pool, an umbrella or covered area goes without saying.
Don’t forget to protect those lovely eyes of yours with UVA/UVB blocking shades. Just because the sun isn’t out doesn’t mean you can’t get burnt. Make sure to use sun protection even on cloudy overcast days, anytime you are near the water, including snow, ice and sand as UV is reflected.
Now, y’all know I love a tan and since I’ve just covered all the ways to protect yourself from the sun let’s talk about my favorite way to get a tan, from the bottle. What’s better than going on vacation with a beautiful healthy glow? No sun damage necessary. Some of my favorites, and believe me over the years I have tried them all, are:
• Tan-Luxe The Gradual (a daily self-tanning lotion);
• St. Tropez Bronzing Water Face Mist (for face), and
• Tan Towel Gradual Tanning Body Perfecting Cream BB Body Glow.
For these brands, Sephora, Ulta, and best of all Marshalls or TJ Maxx. Cosmetics gold is often found at places like Marshalls and TJ Maxx. The last time I was in our local Marshalls, they had a huge selection of St. Tropez products for half the price you’d pay at a beauty specialty store (online and in-store). Don’t walk, run.