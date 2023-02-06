Valentine’s Day, ahh the memories. Just kidding. Since Andy coaches two sports I’ve spent this “romantic” holiday watching basketball, hanging out with my toddler while Andy coaches or a combination of the two.
I’m sure I’ve shared with y’all before the ultra-romantic Valentine’s Day I spent at Chick-fil-A while Andy was in grad school. For some reason Chick-fil-A had transformed from an order at the register to a sit down establishment. The food was the same. Bizarre.
We then went to a grad school mandated lecture. Does it get any better?
Last year Andy had COVID round two. Follow me for more romantic tips.
What I can help you with is making some healthier choices. Since this holiday seems to be a candy focused one, I thought we’d talk about some healthier ways to spend Valentine’s Day rather than drowning your sorrows in a box of chocolates.
If you’re going to partake in chocolate, make it dark. While dark chocolate can be a healthier choice, even one I enjoy most days in moderation, make sure you’re getting the good stuff. Remember you’re looking for at least 70% cacao content or higher. The higher the percentage the greater the concentration of antioxidants and nutrients. You also want to take a peek at the ingredient list. Remember, the best foods for you don’t have a label. If they do it should be a short list with cocoa or cacao as one of the first ingredients. If you can’t pronounce or recognize the ingredients or the list is super long keep looking.
Instead of a sit-down meal at Chick-fil-A and a lecture why not take the reins and plan a healthy date. Quality time is what it’s about so why not focus on that? Cook a healthy meal together, go for a run, jog or walk (if weather permits), and since we live in East Tennessee it could be snowing or 70. If the weather isn’t cooperating bring it indoors. What about a date to the spa? Ballroom dancing lesson anyone? A local play or movie you’ve both been wanting to check out?
Don’t overindulge in alcohol. While this holiday can be a lonely one, a bit of a let down or just an excuse to enjoy some bubbly, please remember all things in moderation.
Don’t forget that February is American Heart Month. Your heart really appreciates when you don’t smoke, limit alcohol consumption, are mindful of your blood pressure, cholesterol, and your blood sugar in addition to being active, eating healthy choices like fruits, veggies and healthy carbohydrates and maintaining a healthy weight.
You know I wouldn’t suggest having a healthy holiday and not provide you with a yummy healthy recipe.
Healthy plant-based protein with an energizing kick? Yes, please.
Mocha Pumpkin Seeds
From Taste of Home
Yields 3 cups
6 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons baking cocoa
1 tablespoon instant coffee granules
1 large egg white
2 cups salted shelled pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place sugar, cocoa and coffee granules in a small food processor; cover and pulse until finely ground. In a bowl, whisk egg white until frothy. Stir in pumpkin seeds. Sprinkle with sugar mixture; toss to coat evenly. Spread in a single layer on a parchment-lined 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake 20-25 minutes or until dry and no longer sticky, stirring every 10 minutes. Cool completely in pan. Store in an airtight container.