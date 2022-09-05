Cooler temperatures, Friday night lights, and falling leaves don’t automatically make me think salads. And I’m guessing it’s not the first thing that comes to mind for you either.
When I think fall foods I think about kettle corn, a warm cup of apple cider and all things pumpkin. With fall, my motivation also starts to wane. Comfort foods, layers and lounging make eating fresh, healthy foods a little harder for moi.
If this sounds familiar, then keep reading. When I was brainstorming ideas for fall columns my friend started talking about this delicious salad she had at a very cool little coffee shop in Sylva, N.C. If you are ever in that neck of the woods, do yourself a big favor and go visit White Moon. Heaven in a cup and on a plate.
Some stars of the recipes I’m sharing today are dark, leafy greens, apples, my beloved sweet potatoes and pecans.
Let’s talk about a few of the health benefits for the main ingredients in the recipes I’m sharing below:
• Apples — Linked to improved gut health and reduction for risk of stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and even some cancers. This versatile fruit is also an excellent source of fiber.
• Dark leafy greens are nutrient powerhouses — Chock full of vitamins A, C, and K, plus antioxidants, fiber, folate, magnesium, calcium, iron, and potassium. Can you say superfood?
• Pecans — Full of good for you heart healthy fats. Eating good for you unsaturated fats can help lower your cholesterol. Pecans are also a good source of veggie-based protein.
Without further ado, on to the yumminess.
Here is a kale and sweet potato salad recipe from the blog Budget Bytes:
AUTUMN KALE AND SWEET POTATO
SALAD
Serves 4
Ingredients for roasted sweet potatoes:
2 pounds sweet potatoes
1 tablespoon cooking oil
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon salt
Ingredients for maple tahini dressing:
1/4 cup tahini
1/4 cup water
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Ingredients for the salad:
6 cups chopped kale (about 1/2 bunch)
1 large apple
1/4 cup pepitas
1/4 cup chopped pecans
1/4 cup dried cranberries
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Peel and dice the sweet potatoes into 1/2-inch pieces. Place the sweet potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet and add the cooking oil, cinnamon, cumin, smoked paprika, and salt. Toss the sweet potatoes until they are coated in oil and spices.
Roast the sweet potatoes for about 30 minutes, or until they are tender and browned on the edges, stirring once halfway through.
While the sweet potatoes are roasting, prepare the rest of the salad. Start with the dressing. Add the tahini, water, lemon juice, maple syrup, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and salt to a blender or bowl. Blend or whisk together until the ingredients are emulsified and smooth. Set the dressing aside.
Pull the kale leaves from the tough woody stems and rinse them well in a colander with cool water. Drain the kale well, then slice it into thin strips (they don’t have to be perfect, so don’t stress about this, just aim for smaller pieces). Divide the sliced kale between four bowls or containers.
Cut the apple into quarters and remove the core. Cut each quarter into thin slices. Add the apple slices to each container.
Add 1 tablespoon each of the pepitas, chopped pecans, and dried cranberries to each container. When the sweet potatoes are finished roasting, let them cool for about 5 minutes, then divide them between the containers. Divide the dressing between four small containers. Enjoy the salad immediately or refrigerate up to five days.
NOTE: Use a sweet or sweet-tart variety of apple. I used Honeycrisp, but Gala would be another nice option.
From the blog Ahead of Thyme comes this arugula salad with apples and pecans:
ARUGULA SALAD WITH APPLES AND PECANS
Yields 4 side salads
5 ounces package baby arugula (about 6 cups)
2 small apples, thinly sliced
1/2 cup candied pecans
1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled (optional)
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon honey (or maple syrup)
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
In a large mixing bowl or serving bowl, combine arugula, apple slices, candied pecans, and feta cheese. In a small mixing bowl, combine olive oil, honey, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, and stir to mix together. Pour the dressing on the salad and toss to combine. Serve immediately.
Make ahead instructions: To make this fall salad ahead of time, prep the ingredients and make the dressing, storing them in separate airtight containers. When ready to serve, assemble the salad and toss with the dressing.
NOTE: Apple arugula salad is best eaten fresh since the dressing will start to soften the arugula. If you happen to have leftovers, store for up to 1-2 days in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
The recipe/blog says to make this more filling try adding protein like chicken, salmon, eggs or tofu. I can attest this recipe is delicious with any of these additions. I love it with salmon for a filling lunch or dinner meal. I’ve served it with grilled or air fried chicken for my little crew and while Landon picks around the leafy greens she loves the pecans and apples.
Do you have a favorite Fall salad? How do you stay motivated as summer transitions to Fall? Don’t be shy, share!