Ahh, the sweet promise of spring and warmer weather.
As I write this column spring is almost here. Thank heavens. Another long, COVID winter comes to a close.
Quarantines, cold weather, colds, remote work, and lots of sweatpants. To lift my spirits, and hopefully yours. I thought I’d share some of my recent favorites, what’s getting me through and hopefully some things for you to look forward to.
Without further ado ...
Books — The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann Shaffer: I read this book a couple of years ago but wanted a refresher before watching the Netflix adaptation. I listened this go round and what a treat it was. The book, audible version (thank you Greeneville/Greene County Public Library for allowing me to listen for free). Side note, if you don’t have a library card, what are you waiting on? This book and Netflix adaptation were delightful. While there are many parts of this book, really the subject alone, that could make it sad, there is very much a sense of hope and beauty in this book. You will fall in love with the main character in this book and root for her every step of the way. Do yourself a favor and read or listen to this gem. Netflix does a top-notch job of casting as well.
Out of Love by Hazel Hayes: A love story told in reverse that will absolutely break your heart. This book starts at the end of a troubled relationship, and you get to know the characters as the book takes you back in time, slowly to the day they met.
Anne of Manhattan by Brina Starler. This book should technically be under both “guilty pleasure” and “books.” I love me some Lucy Montgomery. Who doesn’t? Also, I should admit that Gilbert Blythe played by the ever lovely, dearly departed, Jonathan Crombie was one of my very first crushes. This modern-day retelling is delightful and a tad steamy. Not a young adult book like the classic Anne of Green Gables series. Pour yourself something a little stronger than my cup of nightly decaf herbal tea and enjoy.
Guilty Pleasure — The new season of Marvelous Mrs. Maizel. The costumes, the humor, characters, I love it all. This Prime series is only three seasons in so if you haven’t tuned in you have time to binge the first two before watching the third season with the rest of the world.
Swap Shop — I adored the first season and was so excited when Netflix released the second season in February. Local small businesses are highlighted and the cast of characters and the treasures they discover are a lovely distraction. I love to watch this show before I go to bed because it’s the perfect light touch. I feel like it showcases the best of humanity. Don’t we all need a little reminder of that?
Recipe Time
CREAMY WINTER VANILLA BEAN CHIA PUDDING
From the Blog How Sweet Eats
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups milk, I like to use unsweet vanilla almond milk
3/4 cups plain greek yogurt (I usually use dairy free/coconut milk based)
1/3 cup chia seeds
1 tablespoon honey
2 teaspoons vanilla bean powder (I use extract)
1 pinch of salt
1 blood orange, segmented and chopped
1 cara cara orange, segmented and chopped
2 ounces dark chocolate, chopped (I use Enjoy Life dark chocolate chips)
1/3 cup toasted almonds
BLOOD ORANGE SYRUP1/2 cup blood orange juice
3/4 cup sugar
Instructions:
In a large bowl, whisk together the milk, yogurt, chia seeds, honey, vanilla bean powder and salt until combined. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place it in the fridge to chill and thicken, for about 2 hours or even overnight.
To make the blood orange syrup, place the orange juice and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk constantly and bring it to a bubble. Let cool for 1 to 2 minutes, then turn off the heat and let it sit until it cools. Store in the fridge for a few days in a sealed jar.
When you’re ready to eat the pudding, spoon it into the vessel of your choice, splash of milk of your choice, drizzle of the blood orange syrup (which I could drink) and some dark chocolate and toasted almonds.
What are you loving lately? Shows? Books? Recipes? I’d love to hear from you!