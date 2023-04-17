I don’t know about you, but I am ready for a “hot girl summer” — or maybe more like “warm mom summer”?
If it’s too hot outside I get heat rash and goodness knows this 40-year-old aged skin gets a healthy lathering of sunscreen year-round.
Today let’s cover some ways for you to have your own “hot girl summer” or “lukewarm dad summer.”
My husband, Andy, says every summer he’s going to get in “really good shape” one more time. If I had a dollar for every time he has said this to me all the years we’ve been together, I’d be rich. In case the lovely Tony Vitello is reading this column, Andy still has one year of eligibility left.
Here are some tips to ditch unrealistic thinking and get in a healthy summer mind-set.
• Positive self-talk — Before you ask, positive self-talk is simply speaking kindly to yourself, showing Y-O-U the kindness and grace you extend to those you love and care about. This really hits home for me. Having a little girl who I want to raise to feel confident in her skin with a positive self-image is a big task. Telling her she is beautiful, capable, smart, what’s inside is what counts, then staring in the mirror complaining as I try on clothes I’ve ordered, especially bathing suits seems a little contradictory.
While I say every year that I’m going to do better, especially since little eyes and ears are paying close attention, I’ve got to put my money where my mouth is. If you’re in the same boat, what are you doing to actually show yourself and your body image some love? While I know I’m not going to wake up tomorrow suddenly loving my body and everything about it, I can start small. I think a big part of a slow yet positive start is to begin by naming things that quickly come to mind. Things maybe you’ve always loved about yourself. While I can list plenty of faults for moi, I can say I like my legs. They’ve supported me while I ran, played tennis, walked and caught up with friends and so much more. I also don’t mind the way they look in shorts. You give it a try.
• Seek Help — It might be time to talk to a therapist. Goodness knows there is no shame in that. Work with a professional. Negative self-talk is a pretty slippery slope, often leading or causing depression and/or anxiety.
• Meditation — We’ve talked about meditation in this little space before. Meditation is simply focusing your attention on removing worries and stresses that crowd your mind. Through focusing on your breath and mindfulness you can improve your wellbeing. I know I’ve mentioned before how much I love my Peloton app. I originally started using it for running and biking but have gotten into stretching, yoga and their meditation practices. With meditation you don’t need any fancy equipment or like so many think a million lit candles or odd music. I love to do a simple five-minute guided meditation before bed to help me clear my mind and prepare my body (and anxiety) for a restful night of sleep. You don’t have to get on the Pelton bandwagon to have access to meditation. The world wide web offers about one million different quality options that best of all are FREE. Meditation can also be practiced alone, in a group or with a coach or therapist.
• Spring Cleaning — Clean out the closet, pantry, negative thoughts. Anything not bringing you joy for a hot girl summer, or warm mom summer.
How do you reset and renew for the warmer months ahead? Are you good at positive self-talk? Do you practice meditation? Don’t be shy, I’d love to hear from you.