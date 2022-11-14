Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping on your nose, Yuletide carols being sung by a choir, and dry, flaky skin. Got ya. While winter surely brings some lovely things, dry, irritated skin is not one of the perks.
Today I thought we’d cover a few things to help combat that not-so-fun, wintery, dry skin.
Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize! With the flu, Covid, and all those icky winter viruses circling around, you’re probably washing your hands and using hand sanitizer around the clock. When you wash your hands, face, body, you are getting clean and getting rid of those nasty little germs, but you’re also losing your skin’s natural oils.
If you remember to do anything this winter for your skin, replace that lost moisture by using a moisturizer anytime you wash/shower/bathe. I keep a bottle of lotion or hand cream by my sink in the kitchen and on my vanity in the bathroom. It’s the first thing I do as soon as I step out of the shower.
Some of my favorite winter moisturizers (as I tend to use a lighter formula, especially on my face in the summer) are:
• CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion: I love this lotion because it’s light weight and never feels greasy on my skin. It boasts hyaluronic acid to help retain skin’s natural moisture. Developed with dermatologist, I love that I can use this as a body, face and hand lotion. Perfect for Landon, too.
• Acure Everyday Eczema Lotion: In the winter I get dry, itchy legs. Acure to the rescue. This product is unscented, contains colloidal oatmeal, is 100% vegan, paraben, sulfate, mineral oil petrolatum, silicone and best of all cruelty free.
• Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion: I love this product because it’s easy on the purse strings, is a gentle, yet effective moisturizer and Aveeno is a brand that has been around and recommended by dermatologists for many years.
• Eucerin Eczema Relief Cream: Last but certainly not least, this I save for when dry, itchy skin is in full effect. Fragrance, dye and steroid free, this cream can be used on babies three months and older.
You can find these products at most big box chain stores, pharmacies, Amazon, and I’ve scored all these brands at discount stores like Marshall’s for the best price of all.
Dry hands. My hands pretty much stay dry these days. No thanks to excessive hand washing and hand sanitizer use brought on by my OCD, made even worse by a pandemic. Not only do my hands become dry in the winter, I find that they even feel sore and painful. Red, chapped, and dry is not a good look or feel. While Andy loves to call me Mickey Mouse, I have a pair of plain white cotton gloves (washable, super cheap on Amazon) that I wear with a healthy dose of hand cream (see all options above) to bed, especially in the winter. While you may not be a fan of the mime look, I promise you will like the feel of soft hands when you wake up in the a.m.
Try running a humidifier. While the heat running can make your house feel nice and toasty, your skin doesn’t love it. Heat can dry out the skin. A cool air humidifier helps increase the moisture level in the air.
Don’t forget about that SPF. Just because you’re not lounging by the pool doesn’t mean those UV rays are taking a vacation. I use sunscreen-based products, especially on my face, year-round.
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! Hydration starts from the inside. Your skin will thank you. Research has shown that alcohol can increase inflammation in the skin and worsen many skin diseases, such as psoriasis, eczema, and rosacea. Alcohol, caffeine, coffee, all lovely in moderation. These are all diuretics that cause dehydration. They also can affect our sleep, which in turn shows up on our skin since sleep is important for regeneration and overall skin health.
What do you do to keep your skin looking and feeling healthy in the winter? Do share!