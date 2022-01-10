See what I did right there? If you didn’t also love the “To All the Boys” series, and possibly Netflix adaptation even more, we probably can’t and shouldn’t be friends. Like I’ve mentioned in this little space before, reading is my first love.
To keep things light, mix it up a bit and remembering that taking time for your mental health is just as important as things you do to improve your physical health, I thought we’d cover some of my favorite literary choices. This list, in no particular order, ranges from fluffy tween fiction to soul searching poetry.
Without further ado …
“Big Stone Gap” by Adriana Trigiani. A southwest Virginia girl like myself. Whenever I feel homesick, even though I ended up just an hour or so down the road, I reread this book. I love that it weaves bits of non-fiction into the story as it focuses on a hometown girl just trying to make sense of the relationships in her life and find her place in the world.
“The Devil Wears Prada” by Lauren Weisberger. Rarely do I like a series or a movie adaptation. The author and screenwriter get both right. For the movie, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Adrian Grenier, Emily Blunt, need I say more? The latest installment, “When Life Gives you LuLulemons” was such a lovely vacation from all things serious that I ended up going back and rereading both the first and second installment in this series. I enjoy this author anytime I need something light with a side of humor.
“White Oleander” by Janet Fitch. I read this book the summer before I started college, so it’s been a minute, but the beautiful writing, how it seemed to perfectly paint and describe the complexity of the mother daughter dynamic, that at the time I was really struggling with, stuck with me. It was one of the first books I read by choice, not because my Lit teacher assigned it, that was a little heavier than “Sweet Valley High.” Beautiful, sad, dark, this book will always be a must read for me.
“Christy” by Catherine Marshall. I actually have a signed copy of this book in my bookcase. That’s how much I adore this book. One of the first “adult” books I read, it really propelled my love for reading. You’ve probably picked up a common theme of me loving books about home or my little corner of the world by now, but “Christy” is so much more.
“Paper Towns” by John Green. While most love Green for “The Fault in Our Stars,” which don’t get me wrong was wonderful, “Paper Towns” will always be my favorite. A beautiful coming of age story that I think really encompasses those first crush/love feelings and how much we like to fall in love with the idea of someone and not the actual person. That’s a heck of a lot harder.
“Water for Elephants” by Sara Gruen, possibly my favorite if like children you can have favorites. I wouldn’t know, though, I only have one. When my cousin described this book to me, I can’t say I was overly excited to read it. We were on vacation, many moons ago, and I was fresh out of something to read so I said, “why not?”. When I say I couldn’t put it down, I am not exaggerating. As soon as I finished it, maybe a day later, I passed it on to Andy, who also couldn’t out it down and we rarely enjoy the same books. It is just that good. Please, if you only read one book from this list, let it be this one. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
“Fireworks over Toccoa” by Jeffrey Stepakoff. I usually do not love these World War II romance, a la Nicholas Sparks style books, but this was a lovely surprise.
The “To All the Boys” series by Jenny Han. While at first glance you might be thinking this is just another fluffy tween series with an even cheesier Netflix adaptation, you’d be wrong. I have been known to gift this series to skeptics, who were pleasantly surprised. I also rarely read books more than once, but I have read this series more than once. Please do yourself a favor and read the books before you watch the movies.
“The Wife” by Alafair Burke. If you need suspense, Ms. Burke always delivers. I have enjoyed many of her books, but “The Wife” is probably my favorite. A criminal law professor and former deputy district attorney, her take on sexual assault, ripped straight from the headlines, makes this domestic thriller credible and hard to put down.
“You’ll Grow Out of It” by Jessi Klein. If you need to laugh, please read this book. Klein’s smart and relatable stories made me feel seen as a woman and literally laugh out loud. I have so many pages of this book dog-eared, always a good sign. As I ‘ve mentioned I rarely buy books unless I really love them, and listening to this book is also a treat. Read by Klein, this book has lifted my spirits after a long day at work. Laughter really is the best medicine. Stories about the difference between “ma’am” and “miss” and tales from Anthropologie will having you laughing out loud.
“The Road Back to You: An Ennegram Journey to Self-Discovery” by Ian Morgan Cron and Suzanne Stabile. A well-known Ennegram teacher and Episcopal priest, quite the combination. Another book club selection that was eye opening and so dang good. I’d taken the enneagram quizzes prior to reading this book, but thought they were just another personality test that I didn’t have much faith or interest in. I know I’m not alone in that I’ve taken one million of these types of tests for work over the years and often find them dull and don’t really translate to my real life. Prior to reading this book, I suspected I was either a one or a six but as I read “The Road Back to You,” I knew and understood I was in fact a deeply rooted six. This book really dives into the “why,” the authors share real life examples of their friends and families encompassing each number, providing grace, humor and compassion. This book doesn’t feel like another cheesy self-help book, but one that I took away real bits of advice that I could incorporate into my own life and helped me better see the world through the eyes of those around me.
“What Kind of Woman” by Kate Baer. I’m not usually a poetry lover but man, did this collection of poems completely blow me out of the water. This book truly made me feel seen. Instead of going on and on about all my favorites, I’ll leave you with a quote from one of the many dog-eared pages in my copy, also a rarity for me as I usually read everything on my Kindle or listen during my commute to work.
“You do not have to choose
one or the other: a dream or a dreamer, the
bird or the birder. You may be a woman of
commotion and quiet. Magic and brain.
You can be a mother and a poet. A wife and
a lover. You can dance on the graves you dug
on Tuesday, pulling out the bones of yourself
you began to miss.”
“Writers and Lovers” by new to me author Lily King. I just discovered King and thoroughly enjoyed her series of short stories, “Five Tuesdays in Winter.” This book beautifully captures grief, joy, that feeling in your twenties of not knowing who the heck you are.
Do you know your Enneagram number? What are some of your all-time favorite books? I’d love to hear from you.