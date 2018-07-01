Medic Regional Blood Center has scheduled blood drives in Greene County this week.

The first drive is Monday at Walmart, 3755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, from noon-6 p.m. All donors will receive a free shirt, coupon for a free Dairy Queen ice cream cone and a coupon for a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer, a news release says.

Another drive will be Thursday at Baileyton Pizza Plus, 610 Van Hill Road, from noon-2:30 p.m. All donors will receive a free shirt, coupon for a free small one-topping pizza and a coupon for a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer.

Another drive Thursday will be at Pizza Plus in Mosheim, 6305 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, from 4-7 p.m. All donors will receive a free shirt, coupon for a free small one-topping pizza and a coupon for a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer.

