Mental Health Hotline: If You Need Help Dec 23, 2022 Are you feeling overwhelmed and need someone who can help?The national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.Trained counselors are available 24/7 at no cost to you.