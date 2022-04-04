The Morning Pointe Foundation, together with Dr. Elizabeth Rhodus, assistant professor with the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, Department of Behavioral Science at the University of Kentucky, will present “Using a Multi-Sensory Approach to Improve Communication and Engage Adults Living with Dementia,” a virtual Caregiver Café seminar and live question and answer period on May 26 at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release.
The program will be a free, registration-only event held online that will discuss strategies to enhance communication and engage with adults living with memory disorders. Individuals must register at morningpointe.com/caregivercafe to attend or receive the recorded link after the event.
The ongoing Morning Pointe Caregiver Café wellness series connects experts on senior living and care with those experiencing the physical and mental effects of aging for free.
In this seminar, Rhodus will discuss changes in aging sensory systems, multi-sensory communication methods, and ways to use this approach to increase success when communicating with those living with memory disorders.
“When we think about communication, our first instinct is to think about words, speaking, and conversations,” said Rhodus. “However, as the body and brain age, one’s ability to take in information, process the content, and respond may be substantially altered. Using multiple sensory systems to communicate offers a powerful approach to enhance meaningful communication with people living with dementia.”
The Morning Pointe Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Morning Pointe Senior Living.
“Successfully engaging loved ones who are battling memory disorders can be a major challenge and source of frustration,” said Amy Clarke, Morning Pointe vice president of branding and strategy. “We look forward to learning from Dr. Rhodus about using other sensory methods to elicit positive responses from adults living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and increase their quality of care.”