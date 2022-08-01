The Morning Pointe Foundation will offer a free webinar, entitled “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” on Sept. 7.
Guest speaker for the online event will be Matthew Kodsi, Ph.D., vice president of medical affairs for CHI Memorial. Kodsi is a neurologist with more than 25 years of experience, a Morning Pointe news release says.
The presentation will be the latest in the Morning Pointe Foundation’s Caregiver Café series.
These registration-only webinars providing education for seniors, their families and other caregivers. They are offer free of charge to anyone interested.
During the upcoming session, information will be provided on the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, treatments and interventions, as well as the latest research finds on the disease.
During his talk, Kodsi will address topics such as:
• the difference between Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia;
• risk factors for Alzheimer’s;
• the three stages of Alzheimer’s, and
• what resources are available to help families dealing with a diagnosis.
“Caregiving for a person with dementia is a very personal journey, and can be quite lonely,” said Amy French, senior manager of programs and education for the Alzheimer’s Association office in Chattanooga, in the release.
“That’s why it’s so important to connect with others who travel a similar path, to learn and grow together and to support each other along the way,” French added. “The Alzheimer’s Association has partnered with Morning Pointe for over 20 years through education and support programming that is inclusive of everyone, in all communities. We hope you’ll join us on Sept. 7 for an evening of learning and meaningful connection with Dr. Matt Kodsi.”
Registrants can watch the webinar live or register and watch later at their convenience, the release adds.