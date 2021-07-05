The National Alliance of Mental Illness Greene County affiliate held a fundraiser/wellness walk Saturday, May 22 in partnership with Ballad Health to raise awareness about mental health.
The NAMIWalk took place at Tusculum City Park and was part of a broader nationwide event called NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope. The event commemorated Mental Health Awareness Month in May.
Funds raised support NAMI Tennessee and NAMI Greene County in their efforts to provide free local mental health programs, support groups, classes and resources.
Ballad Health was an event sponsor and a key partner in the NAMI Greene County NAMIWalk.
“We are glad to be partnering with NAMI Greene County to raise awareness for mental health and resiliency – especially after the last year,’’ said Tammy Albright, Ballad Health’s vice president and CEO of behavioral health services in a release. “The Appalachian Highlands is a community where we look out for each other, and decreasing stigma and increasing the visibility of behavioral health services is an excellent way to show our friends, neighbors and families that we care about them.”
Before the pandemic, in any given year, one in five people in the U.S. reported having a mental health condition. That amounts to 14,000 people in Greene County, based on population figures. Those numbers could be higher; mental health experts suggest the figure is now two in five, or even higher, the release says.
“As individuals and family members affected by mental health challenges, we know that the struggle can be difficult,” said Sabrina Fillers, NAMI Greene County’s Outreach Coordinator. “We are here to provide support and resources so that no one feels alone in their struggle.”
NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI Greene County plans to host a meet and greet on July 19 for members, mental health and health care professionals, and other individuals and families affected by mental illness. Location will be announced soon.
For more information, contact Sabrina Fillers at 423-620-1929.