OTC Hearing Aids

Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah Association of the Deaf, brushes her hair away from her hearing aid as she poses for a portrait. Millions of Americans may be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription by this fall, under a long-awaited rule finalized Aug. 16 that’s intended to make the devices more accessible to people with hearing problems.

 Photo by Isaac Hale/The Daily Herald via AP

