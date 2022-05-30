Silver Alert Kits will be available for pickup in Greeneville on Wednesday, June 8 during a special community event for Alzheimer’s Tennessee being hosted at Caris Healthcare, 2140 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., from 4-7 p.m.
Would you know what to do if a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia wandered off and became missing?
Alzheimer’s Tennessee has put together a Silver Alert Kit to help care partners in the event that a loved one wanders off and becomes lost.
“The kit contains tips to reduce the risk of wandering and tools to assist first responders search for a lost adult,” a news release from Alzheimer’s TN states. “The goal is to ensure care-partners are able to gather their thoughts, photos and lifesaving information before a loved one wanders, instead of during an emergency.”
Kits will also be available for pickup in Greeneville on Wednesday, June 8 during a special community event being hosted at Caris Healthcare, 2140 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., from 4-7 p.m.
During the event, Sno-Cones and Smoothies will be available as a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s TN. The cost of the Sno-Cones and Smoothies will be $2 and $4. Various flavors will be available. All proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s TN.
There will also be fun activities for children to enjoy during the event.
“Caring for a loved one diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia is often a 24/7 job,” the release adds. “No matter how vigilant the care-partner, a person with Alzheimer’s can wander and become lost. It happens to 60% of those living with dementia.”
To help improve the state of Tennessee’s response to wandering and lost seniors, volunteers with Alzheimer’s TN advocated for the passage of new legislation to enhance the state-wide Silver Alert System.
Since the new law took effect in June of 2021, “more than 50 lost seniors have been reunited with their families,” the release says.
To help raise awareness of the system, the Tennessee Legislature designated May as Silver Alert Awareness Month.
For more details about the Caris Healthcare’s upcoming event, contact Renee Lowery, Caris marketing representative, at 423-638-2226.