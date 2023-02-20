School Lunch Obesity

A seventh grader carries her plate which consists of three bean chili, rice, mandarins and cherry tomatoes and baked chips during her lunch break at a local public school on Feb. 10 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A 2010 federal law that boosted nutrition standards for school meals may have helped curb obesity among America’s children — even teenagers who can buy their own snacks, according to a study published Feb. 13, in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

 AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

